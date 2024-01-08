IT Security Specialist
2024-01-08
Are you a forward-thinking IT Security Specialist with a business mindset and passion for designing and implementing cutting-edge security solutions?
We are looking for an experienced and communicative IT Security Specialist to join our managed services team and help safeguard our digital assets and client data. We believe in the power of technology to transform businesses and improve lives. Dustin is a dynamic and innovative technology company committed to providing cutting-edge solutions to our clients. We believe in the power of technology to transform businesses and improve lives.
The Hiring Manager for this role is Jonas Sjöberg, Head of Service Area Management- Nordics. As a part of his great team, you will be able to contribute, develop and thrive in a transparent, empathetic, and "we can do" environment. He assigns strong emphasis on being present, engaged, driven and team & result orientated. He highly values open and honest communication in conjunction with clear accountabilities and responsibilities.
What will you do
As an IT Security Specialist at Dustin, you will play a critical role in ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of our IT systems and data used in providing our managed services to our customers. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams, our Service Portfolio Management function, our Security Service Area operations and our Security Services partner to design, implement, and maintain security services and functions that ensures a secure service delivery to our customers as well as protecting our managed services delivery from cyber threats and vulnerabilities.
Key Responsibilities:
Security Strategy: Be an integrated part of the development of the overall security strategy and roadmap for the managed services organization together with our Service Portfolio Management function.
Architecture Design: Design and implement security architecture for IT systems, applications, and infrastructure, used to deliver managed services, ensuring scalability and compliance with industry standards.
Security Architecture: Develop and maintain a comprehensive security architecture, ensuring all IT systems and applications meet industry best practices and compliance standards.
Security Policies: Create, update, and enforce security policies, way of working, procedures, and guidelines to safeguard data and infrastructure.
Incident Response: Lead incident response efforts connected with our systems, used to deliver managed services, investigate security breaches, and develop strategies to mitigate and prevent future incidents.
Vulnerability Assessment: Conduct regular vulnerability assessments and penetration testing of our systems used to deliver managed services, to identify and address security weaknesses.
Security Awareness: Promote security awareness and provide training to staff on security best practices.
Compliance: Ensure compliance with relevant industry standards (e.g., CIS, NIS, GDPR, HIPAA, ISO 27001) and assist with audits and assessments.
Security Research: Stay up to date with the latest cybersecurity threats, trends, and technologies to proactively address emerging risks.
You are given continuous opportunities for development and will have a knowledgeable team around you. They all strive for a friendly and supportive culture and enjoy sharing their knowledge, reaching common goals, and connecting over a Fika.
This is what you'll get
We believe we offer so much more than what benefits on a list can say. But you won't know that until you join us. So, we will still want to list a few:
• A chance to make an impact that matters in a company with a strong focus on sustainability
• 20% discount on memberships at SATS and an annual wellness allowance
• Collective agreement, pension plans according to ITP1, parental pay, and insurance
• Employee discount for products through our Dustin web shop
• A flexible work life where we embrace the mix of working digitally and from the office
• Bring your dog! - we have an office area specifically for you and your best friend (Sweden Offices)
At Dustin, we prioritise personal development and growth through individualised plans and access to our Dustin Academy, in addition to promoting a healthy lifestyle through our Dustin Movement activities.
Still curious? Read more on our career page (https://www.dustingroup.com/en/careers)
What you bring
• Proven experience (~3y) in IT security, including risk management, cloud and network security, and incident response.
• Good knowledge of security frameworks, standards, and best practices (e.g., CIS, NIST, GDPR).
• Good experience in cloud security, network security, data protection and Microsoft Cloud security solutions.
• Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
• Strong communication and leadership abilities.
• Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a team.
Meritorious to have certifications:
• Microsoft certifications: MS-500, AZ-500, SC-200, SC-300, SC-200
• Microsoft Certified: Microsoft Security Operations, Microsoft 365 Security Administration, Microsoft Identity and Access Administrator, Microsoft Azure Security Technologies
• CompTIA Core certifications - Security+
• Google Cloud Fundamentals
• AWS Well-Architected Framework
We believe our colleagues are the key reason for our positive development. And we believe our development is what gives you the possibility to grow. That is why we can promise you one thing:
You keep us moving. We keep you moving.
Our Recruitment Process
We expect to take the following steps in this recruitment process:
• Telephone screening with Talent Acquisition Partner, Karishma Sindhu
• 1st interview with the Hiring Manager, Jonas Sjöberg
• 2nd interview with Group Service Product Manager Security, Daniel Sundregård
• References
• Background Check
• Starting date will be decided in agreement with the final candidate
It is our goal as a company to ensure a truly inclusive culture. We anonymise all applications and only screen based on experience, skills and assessments. We do this with the aim to ensure a process without (unconscious) bias of our recruiters and managers.
We screen and evaluate candidates on an ongoing basis and close the job when we have the right person for the role.
