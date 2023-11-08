IT Security Specialist
2023-11-08
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
IT Security Specialist
We are seeking a dedicated and experienced individual to join our team as an IT Security Specialist. In this role, you will act as a specialist and advisor in the field of cybersecurity, working closely with various teams to enhance our organization's security posture and protect against cyber threats.
Mission
You will be a Member of IT Security Operations team, monitor and respond to diverse cyber threats, driving strategies to prevent, mitigate, and minimize negative business impact.
Designing, implementing, and maintaining security solutions.
Engage with internal departments and external partners to ensure compliance with security requirements.
Develop and implement cybersecurity strategies to safeguard our information assets and systems.
Stay updated on cybersecurity trends, threats, and vulnerabilities, integrating security into all aspects of our operations.
Conduct regular risk assessments, identify security risks, and develop mitigation strategies.
Manage relationships with external security vendors and efficiently handle a suite of IT security tools.
Investigate and prevent suspicious activities, providing proactive IT security services to the organization.
Assist in security assessments of systems and solutions.
Contribute to long-term key cybersecurity initiatives.
Your profile
To be a good fit for this position we believe you have a genuine interest in Cyber security. You have experience of working within the cyber security domain.
You have knowledge of Cybersecurity Operations, authentication and authorization mechanisms, ethical hacking, incident response, cloud security, and application security.
You're familiar with most common operating systems.
•
Communication is your strong suit, with excellent interpersonal, written, and verbal skills in English.
You are curious, independent, and structured. You should possess a supportive attitude, be social, and excel at building relationships with colleagues
Location and travel
This role is based in Sweden and we expect you to travel twice per month for team meet-ups in Örebro and Stockholm.
Application and contacts
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than 22nd November. We review applications on a rolling basis. Please note that, due to the current regulations, we will only consider applications received through our system and not via email or social media.
For questions about the hiring process, please contact recruiting recruiter specialist Dana Galova, dana.galova@epiroc.com
For questions about the role, please contact hiring manager Murat Ucan, IT Security Operations Manager murat.ucan@epiroc.com
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions Ersättning
