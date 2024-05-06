IT Security Engineer
2024-05-06
What will you do in this role?
As an IT security engineer, you will contribute to the development and implementation of robust security measures. In this role, you will be responsible for analysing, designing, implementing, and maintaining security solutions to protect our organisation's IT infrastructure and assets. Your expertise will be vital in ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of our systems and data.
The main responsibilities are:
- Assess current security measures and identify areas for improvement, developing and implementing strategies to mitigate risks effectively.
- Develop and implement enterprise-wide security initiatives, including risk assessments, threat detection, and incident response protocols.
- Be the contact person for the NOC and the SOC and contribute in mitigating security incidents.
- Design and deploy robust security systems and architecture, including firewalls, intrusion detection and prevention systems, VPNs, and endpoint protection solutions.
- Monitor network traffic and security logs to detect and respond to security incidents in a timely manner, minimising the impact on operations.
- Conduct security audits and security assessments to identify and mitigate potential weaknesses in our systems and networks.
- Define security procedures towards vendors and third party providers.
- Provide guidance and mentorship to junior security team members, fostering a culture of continuous learning and development.
- Assist in the development and maintenance of security documentation, including policies, standards, procedures, and guidelines, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and industry standards.
- Collaborate with external auditors and regulatory bodies to facilitate security audits and assessments.
- Contribute to the development of security training and education programs.
- Depending on your experience, provide guidance and mentorship to junior security team members, fostering a culture of continuous learning and development.
- About the team:
- We are building the cybersecurity team to support Schibsted Media and the journalists along their journey for free and independent press. Located in Norway and Sweden, the team is responsible for providing, supporting and maintaining cybersecurity tools for the company as well as providing safe products and services to our customers and journalists. We are part of the tech department, the cybersecurity team collaborates with other parts of the organisation, including journalists, editors, it-infrastructure, network, user devices, collaboration software, among others.
Key competencies:
- 2 - 8 years of experience in IT security roles (we're hiring for more than one role), with practical experience in implementing security controls and technologies.
- Proficiency in network and system administration, with hands-on experience with security tools and technologies such as SIEM, DLP, and vulnerability scanning tools.
- Strong understanding of networking protocols, operating systems, and cloud computing platforms, with the ability to analyse and troubleshoot security-related issues.
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to prioritise and manage multiple tasks effectively.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Nice to haves:
- Relevant certifications such as CISSP or CISM would be appreciated.
- A good understanding of the threat landscape of a media house.
On Media
Our democracies depend on independent journalism - that's our business!
Schibsted Media consists of some of the leading Nordic newspapers and media brands like VG, Aftenposten, Svenska Dagbladet, Aftonbladet, and many more. Now, Schibsted Media starts its journey as a new, independent company, and our ambition is to become the leading media destination in Nordics.
Schibsted is already at the forefront of technological development. Schibsted Media will continue to develop amazing products, strengthen authentic journalism and tailor make media content for our users. Everyone who works at Schibsted Media is a part of this bigger mission; reaching and empowering millions of people in their daily lives through offerings with superior relevance and authenticity. Join us in creating the media group of tomorrow.
Schibsted is a family of digital brands with a strong Nordic position, and more than 6,000 employees. Millions of people interact with our companies every day through our leading online marketplaces, world-class media houses. We also help new promising businesses grow. Our joint mission of empowering people in their daily lives is rooted in the values of our media heritage and a legacy of bold change. At our best, we are a fearless force for change in a society built on trust and transparency.
Product & Tech is responsible for product development and technology platforms for News Media brands. The unit consists of product managers, software engineers, UX experts, and user researchers. Most of our teams work distributed, with colleagues in Oslo, Stockholm, Krakow, Gdansk, Bergen, and Stavanger. Ersättning
