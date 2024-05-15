IT Project Manager ERP
2024-05-15
IT Project Manager ERP
We are building a state-of-the-art Gigafactory that will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe. We are now looking for a IT Project Manager/Application Specialist ERP to join our team!
Volvo Cars is one of the most well-known and respected car brands in the world. Northvolt is a leading supplier of sustainable, high-quality battery cells and systems, dedicated to delivering the world's greenest lithium-ion battery.
Together, we have formed a joint venture, NOVO Energy, to power the next generation of pure electric Volvo cars.
What you will do
We are looking for an IT Project Manager ERP who can drive various projects and initiatives required in set up a well-functioning Gigafactory. The person we are looking for will be a very active part in exploring, building and supporting the establishment of the digital landscape, setting the foundation for NOVO Energy! We are in a start-up phase, so you have great opportunities to contribute to our future success.
Thanks to the joint venture there is also an exclusive opportunity to collaborate and network with our parent companies.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Be able to create project plans including scope, time and cost to meet project objectives
- Collaborate with different stakeholders
- Facilitate and lead in order to transform NOVO Energy's needs into manageable deliveries including testing
- Ensure proper communication activities
- Part of the role will also be to handle Software Asset Management and Master data management
Skills & Requirements
We believe you are a strong team player with an outgoing, holistic and fit for purpose approach. You understand that the mission is to establish a well-functioning Gigafactory where the timeplan is tight and the collaboration with our owners is key.
Finding ways to proceed in a context where there are numerous of questions is something you are comfortable with. You also enjoy being hands on when required.
It is important for us to work with people that are reliable, good at communication and structured.
In addition, we believe you meet the following requirements:
- B.Sc. IT, Computer Science or equivalent working experience
- Experience from similar roles
- Experience from working with vendor/supplier
- Fluent in English
Our Gigafactory in Gothenburg will be one of the largest cell production facilities in Europe, with a potential annual cell production capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) - thereby enabling a supply of batteries for approximately half a million Volvo cars per year. Our state-of-the-art R&D facility will gather leading expertise from all over the world, to create the next generation battery cells.
