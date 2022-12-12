IT Project Manager
About Us
We are a team with focus on Quality Deliverables. We help organizations to streamline their processes through technology and grow together. We make sure to provide high quality services and help clients to know what is best for them.
About the role
8 Bits code is a consulting company providing IT software development services in various industry domains. As an Engineering Manager, you will have a significant impact on the client's product/project development and you will work with a variety of technology stacks to build applications used by hundreds of thousands of customers. You will be responsible for leading, supporting and enhancing your team's work to ensure that the team achieves its long and short-term goals.
You will:
Lead, plan and execute on technical and product related projects in accordance with client's agile processes
Ensure great delivery outcomes and efficient operations.
Build and develop your team by coaching, hiring, mentoring, as well as fostering an agile, result-oriented culture
Set direction for your team's product development and architecture
Work in close collaboration with the product owners and other key stakeholders to build a scalable product that helps hundreds of thousands of Swedes lowering their interest rates.
Work with a large set of open source technologies and do some coding on your own to maintain your practical knowledge.
Who are you?
If creating results is your drive, you love to see people grow and have a passion for engineering and software development. You value direct and honest communication and feedback, both in giving and receiving. We are looking for someone who will contribute with joy and a great deal of technical knowledge to fulfill this vision.
Our aim is not just providing consulting services rather quality services and we would like to see that you prioritize quality and put customer's benefit in first place.
We also think you:
Have a minimum of 10 years of work experience in managerial roles.
Speak and write fluent English, communicate well in Urdu.
Have previous experience from working at a medium-large company.
Having previous experience from similar leadership.
Why join us?
You can make a huge positive impact on company culture and ways of working.
8 Bits Sode is growing rapidly and have ambitious goals for the future - Joining us now will reassure a steep learning path and professional development.
Great co-workers who will challenge you and make your days a joy.
You will enjoy our great gaming area and amazing afterworks.
We are proud to provide highly competitive compensation packages as we expect a lot from our team members. Så ansöker du
