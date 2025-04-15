IT Project Manager
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-04-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Södertälje
, Nynäshamn
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment: Senior IT Project Manager - Network Transformation
We are currently looking for a seasoned IT Project Manager to lead a high-impact initiative focused on modernizing core network infrastructure and access across a large-scale enterprise environment. This project is a cornerstone in a broader transformation program aimed at future-proofing the organization's digital backbone, with strong emphasis on security, scalability, and operational readiness.
Project Scope
This initiative encompasses the delivery of next-generation network technologies including:
SD-WAN - enabling robust, scalable connectivity across sites and cloud environments
SD-Access - delivering secure, identity-driven LAN segmentation and policy enforcement
Secure Service Edge (SSE) - implementing Zero Trust principles for secure remote and internal access
Dot1x rollout - establishing identity-based network control and policy enforcement across the enterprise
The Project Manager will be responsible for orchestrating delivery across these workstreams, ensuring end-to-end integration, and preparing the operational teams for successful adoption and management of the new solutions. This role requires a leader who can operate both strategically and tactically - from aligning with governance frameworks to resolving hands-on implementation challenges.
Key Responsibilities
Take full ownership of the Network Foundation Project, ensuring alignment with overarching transformation goals and governance structures
Drive the delivery of Secure Service Edge (SSE) solutions in accordance with Zero Trust security models
Coordinate timelines and interdependencies between SD-WAN, SD-Access, SSE, and Dot1x implementations
Collaborate closely with technical leads, stream coordinators, and architects to ensure sequencing, readiness, and integration of deliverables
Facilitate effective handover to operational teams, ensuring all solutions are accepted, documented, and supported
Ensure delivery adheres to established IT governance frameworks, architectural guidelines, and security policies
Oversee the Dot1x deployment as a foundational security measure to enable identity-based access control
Track and manage project schedules, risks, resource planning, and stakeholder engagement at all levels
Deliver clear, structured progress updates and risk assessments to program management, steering committees, and senior leadership
Collaborate with external partners and vendors to ensure smooth execution and delivery of contracted work
Ensure all project documentation, training materials, and knowledge transfer activities are properly completed and transitioned
Requirements
A minimum of 8 years' experience leading complex IT infrastructure or network transformation projects
Proven ability to coordinate multiple concurrent workstreams within large program structures
Solid understanding of modern network architectures, especially software-defined networking, identity-based access, and Zero Trust frameworks
Hands-on experience delivering projects in collaboration with operational teams across distributed sites or business units
Demonstrated strength in managing cross-functional teams, handling dependencies, mitigating risks, and maintaining delivery momentum
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to bridge technical and business perspectives
Familiarity with access control technologies such as Dot1x, Zero Trust models, and security policy enforcement
Experience coordinating with suppliers, integration partners, and managed service providers
Strong organizational skills, with the ability to handle structured delivery processes, documentation, and decision checkpoints
This role offers a unique opportunity to lead a business-critical initiative that will define the organization's network security and performance standards for years to come.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9288948