IT Program Manager CRM Transformation
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy specializing in matching the right expertise with the market's most interesting assignments. As an employee of Avaron, you work on-site at our clients - combining the security of permanent employment with the variety and growth opportunities of a consulting career.
About the Assignment
You will lead the IT delivery for a major CRM transformation in a complex enterprise environment. The assignment covers the end-to-end IT impact of a new CRM implementation across a broad system landscape with 60+ affected systems, 10+ technology teams, and multiple vendors.
You will not be responsible for delivering the core CRM platform itself. Instead, you will own the overall IT coordination around the change and ensure that surrounding platforms, architecture, and the operating model are aligned. This includes both customer-facing solutions and downstream operational and enterprise systems that are impacted by the transformation.
You will also coordinate key program streams such as analysis, migration, transition, test and QA, cloud platform, and architecture. The role is central to creating structure, driving progress, and securing alignment across business priorities, IT delivery, and vendor execution.
Job DescriptionOwn the overall IT coordination and delivery management for the CRM transformation
Lead end-to-end IT change across connected upstream and downstream systems
Support business requirements related to the core CRM and translate them into IT epics and delivery activities
Coordinate agile delivery across multiple DevOps teams and program streams
Drive the adoption of agile ways of working and continuous improvement, including opportunities linked to AI and automation
Align business priorities, IT delivery, architecture, and vendor execution
Manage risks, issues, dependencies, and delivery trade-offs across a complex system and platform landscape
Prepare governance material, reporting, and decision support for program and steering forums
RequirementsYou have proven experience leading large-scale IT transformations in complex organizations
You have a strong understanding of agile delivery, DevOps practices, and modern platform-based IT landscapes
You have experience coordinating delivery across multiple systems, teams, and vendors
You can lead program streams covering areas such as analysis, migration, transition, test and QA, cloud platform, and architecture
You are comfortable managing risks, issues, and dependencies in a large transformation program
You have experience with governance, reporting, and preparing decision material for senior steering forums
You can turn ambiguity into clear plans, priorities, and actions while keeping a firm delivery focus
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension (4.5% up to 7.5 IBB, 30% above)
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
Here is how the process works:
Apply for the role with your CV through our recruitment platform, Teamtailor - use the apply button on this page.
Our recruiters review your CV against the requirements in the ad - make sure it clearly shows how you meet each one. We may ask follow-up questions.
We present you to the client with a tailored CV.
The client invites you for an interview or lets you know they are moving forward with other candidates.
If the client wants to proceed after the interview, Avaron signs an employment contract with you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7445195-1907659". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9813556