IT/OT Specialist
2025-10-29
The opportunity
Join our IT Team supporting the Grid Integration HVDC business in Ludvika, part of Hitachi Energy. HVDC specializes in innovative and reliable solutions for power transmission and distribution, supporting efficient and sustainable energy systems worldwide. As a Site IT/OT Service Delivery Specialist in Ludvika, you will support IT/OT solutions and services, working closely with business leaders and IT stakeholders. Your role includes managing IT infrastructure, applications, and tick-et escalations, as well as supporting both office and shop floor IT/OT assets.
"This is a new, dynamic and fast-moving area where you will have the opportunity to influence and grow in the role and within the company. "- Britt Marie Gustafsson, GPG HVDC IT Service Delivery Manager.
How you'll make an impact
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to support the business in their growth
Overseeing and acting as a point of contact for the IT/OT environment and responding to emergencies
Supporting the Site IT Service Delivery Manager who is responsible for the HVDC site in Ludvika
Participate in planning, developing, implementing and maintaining the HVDC IT/OT environment
You are a team player who can also handle tasks independently and take on responsibility
You have a willingness to learn and try new things and enjoy collaborating with others
Your background
You have >5 years of work experience, ideally in a similar role
Experience with manufacturing operations methods, processes, and change management is an advantage
You have experience handling complex stakeholder scenarios and cross-functional problem solving. You also have a solid understanding of IT procedures, policies, and end-to-end business processes
Hands-on, installation, troubleshooting etc. on applications & infrastructure
You are fluent in English and Swedish
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working hours
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various training and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? You are welcome to apply now! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
This position is based in Ludvika, and we are currently hiring for multiple positions.
Recruiting Manager Britt-Marie Gustafsson, britt-marie.m.gustafsson@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Maria Lönnberg, +46 72-2004796; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Kevin Galloway, kevin.Galloway@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
