IT & Strategy Talent Programme - Application Consultant Junior
Vattenfall AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2023-01-12
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Vattenfall is one of Europe's largest producers and retailers of electricity and heat. Our main markets are Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and the UK. The Vattenfall Group has approximately 20,000 employees. We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation for more than 100 years. We now want to make fossil free living possible within one generation and we are driving the transition to a sustainable energy system.
Job Description
Now you can shape the path towards fossil free living. We are searching for talented individuals to join us on our journey towards fossil free living. Individuals that challenge the way we think, lead us down new paths and contribute to solving the biggest challenge of humankind - climate change. Is this you?
By applying for the IT & Strategy Talent Programme you can become 1 of 23 talents working towards that goal. Each of the 23 positions in the program is unique and has its own specific responsibilities and challenges. This is a two-year programme with a strong focus on your development. You will have an individual development plan aiming at a targeted competence profile after two years and building blocks with learning goals towards that target. As part of the programme, you can look forward to assignments/rotations aimed at giving you a chance to really get into a project and deliver value.
Your role as a Talent - Application Consultant junior
As an Application Consultant junior you will support Vattenfall business areas in all Vattenfall countries and be a part of an international, highly skilled, experienced and motivated team who is eager to share expertise. Vattenfall IT has a cloud-first strategy and runs one of the largest cloud subscriptions in Microsoft Azure. You will work with design and implementation of integration solutions within IT, and work with Net/C#, Microsoft BizTalk in combination with WCF, SQL Server and Microsoft Azure. The integration services we are offering range from complex integration flows like for Smart Metering data to REST APIs to connect Web FrontEnds or mobile apps to the line of business systems.
You will get the possibility to work with multiple technologies for integrating systems and data and your key activities will be:
Create technical solution design for integration projects
Implement, test and document integration solutions based on .Net/C#, Microsoft BizTalk, WCF, SQL Server Integration Services, Azure Data Factory and Microsoft Azure
Contribute to continuous improvement of integration platform on-premise and in the cloud
Work closely with business analysts and IT-Architects in different projects
Qualifications
Who are you?
As a Talent - Application Consultant junior you recognize yourself in the following:
Within IT we value your communication skills as much as your technical skills. We are looking for good communicators who can listen, bring a message across clearly and have the ability to adapt to and challenge their audience. We also believe that you have:
Bachelor or Master's degree in e.g., Computer Science or similar
0-2 years of Experience in .Net/C# in combination with WCF and/or SQL Server Integration Services and Azure Data Factory
Good team player in an international team
Willing to learn and have a positive attitude towards change and challenges
Fluent in English (Dutch, German, Polish or Swedish is a plus)
You are our ideal talent if you are passionate about programming and developing technical solutions to connect systems and data with focus on stability, security and performance. You are excited about finding solutions and working together with others. Are you triggered by working with integration solutions connected to latest technologies? Since we deal with challenging tasks and complex technology, professionalism and quality in deliveries to customers is important, therefore you have good cooperation skills.
Additional Information
Location
You will be working in the department of Integration Services Bravo. The location for this position is Stockholm, Solna.
Our offer
The IT & Strategy Talent Programme is a kickstart to your career within Vattenfall. It will give you the opportunity to visit different parts of our organization, e.g., in Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland and Denmark. There are planned weeks including personal development and internal leadership development from our Vattenfall Management Institute. Each position comes with a competitive salary and an excellent remuneration package
Application process
We welcome your application in English, including resume and cover letter. Last day to apply is February 9th, 2023. The selection period starts in the middle of February, followed by online tests and interviews in March and April. The recruitment process will be finalized around the end of April. The last step will be a pre-employment screening. The starting date of the Strategy and IT Talent Programme will be 1st September 2023.
We are hosting an online event on the 26th of January where the Team Managers, Trainees from previous years and a Program Manager will answer all of your questions about the application, role and programme content. You can read more on how to attend here. If your question is still not answered, please contact your responsible recruiter.
We look forward to your application! If you have any questions regarding the Talent Programme in general, please check our FAQ page. For further information about the position or the recruitment process, please contact responsible recruiter Kajsa Loman, kajsa.loman@vattenfall.com
.
Trade union representatives in Sweden (IT) are Sofi Wadström (Akademikerna), Inger Strandberg (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Lennart Bengtsson (SEKO). To get in contact with the representatives, please call Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00.
Our organization
At Vattenfall you can free your superpowers! We are one of the European market leaders in the generation of renewable energy and are primarily active in Scandinavia, Germany, Denmark, UK and the Netherlands. We take our responsibility seriously and together we are making the change towards fossil freedom. Our goal is to enable a fossil-free living within one generation. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
169 79 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Solna - Vattenfall Jobbnummer
7334387