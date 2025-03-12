IT Manager
Voi Technology AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2025-03-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Voi Technology AB i Stockholm
, Gävle
, Örebro
, Göteborg
, Helsingborg
eller i hela Sverige
YOUR MISSION AT VOI
We are looking for an experienced and dynamic IT Manager to lead our internal IT team managing our whole internal IT stack - including devices, workspace tools, and IT security. You will directly interact with stakeholders across the business to understand their needs and critical processes to ensure that our employees have the right tools and support to work efficiently while also ensuring the security of our IT systems, and driving strategic improvements in workplace technology globally. You will also have the chance to be hands-on yourself in day-to-day work like implementing new IT solutions, driving rollout and fostering adoption of AI-tooling, and more.
Lead, mentor, and develop the internal IT team to ensure high performance and professional growth.
Empower decision-making in the team by ensuring understanding of existing processes and business plans, and growing team members to assume additional responsibilities.
Oversee the management and optimization of workspace tools, including Google Workspace, Slack, and Atlassian Suite.
Ensure efficient procurement, refurbishment, recycling, and management of IT devices such as laptops and phones.
Develop and implement IT security strategies, including central access management, Mobile Device Management (MDM), and endpoint security.
Integrate AI-driven solutions into the IT stack to enhance user experience, automate routine tasks, and improve productivity.
Collaborate with internal stakeholders to identify IT needs and provide effective solutions that align with business objectives.
Establish and monitor IT service levels to ensure high availability, reliability, and support for employees.
Drive continuous improvement initiatives using analytics and data-driven insights to enhance Voi's digital environment.
Manage IT budgets, vendor relationships, and procurement processes to ensure cost-effective and strategic investments in IT infrastructure.
Maintain compliance with internal policies and external regulatory requirements related to IT security and data protection.
Ensure employees have the right tools, access, and support to be productive and secure from day one.
WHAT YOU NEED TO EMBARK
To be successful in this role, we believe you have IT leadership experience, strong technical expertise, people management skills, and the ability to communicate complex concepts clearly
Proven experience in IT management or a similar leadership role.
Experience of managing people, including hiring, mentoring, coaching, performance management.
Ability to build a healthy, collaborative culture in line with company values.
Strong knowledge of IT infrastructure, SaaS applications, and IT security best practices.
Experience managing and optimizing enterprise workspace tools such as Google Workspace, Slack, and Atlassian products.
Expertise in IT asset management, including procurement, refurbishment, and lifecycle management.
Strong understanding of identity and access management, MDM solutions, and endpoint security.
Experience with IT service management, including ticketing systems and end-user support.
Experience with AI-driven IT solutions and automation tools is a plus.
Excellent problem-solving and decision-making skills.
Strong communication skills, with the ability to explain technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
WHY VOI?
Working at Voi is more than just a job; Our People Promise includes a personal Voiage where you will grow as a professional and be a part of a team and culture that builds something meaningful for society. In addition to this you'll have the opportunity to:
Join Europe's #1 micromobility company and one of the fastest growing scaleups
Get "skin in the game" through our employee options program and be a part of building a world class organisation and a scalable data platform
Work with inspiring, motivated and fun colleagues towards a common goal
Join the micromobility-revolution and be a part of creating sustainable cities made for living, free from noise and pollution. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Voi Technology AB
(org.nr 559160-2999), https://www.voi.com/ Arbetsplats
Voi Technology Jobbnummer
9218317