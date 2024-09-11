It Integration Manager (itim)
The IT Integration Manager (ITIM) is responsible for the planning, coordination, and delivery of all Integration and Technical Infrastructure for designated sites. This role requires collaboration with various internal and external stakeholders, ensuring timely and budget-compliant delivery of business capacity. The ITIM oversees scopes, interdependencies, and coordination between external contractors, Fit Out teams, and the General Contractor (GC). The ITIM also leads the handover process, ensuring all necessary documentation is in place to transition the space to the organization.
Key Responsibilities:
Project Initiation & Planning:
Conduct feasibility and constructability reviews of Fit Out designs with internal teams and contractors.
Collaborate with contracting teams to define scope demarcation and contract terms for telecom/security systems.
Draft, issue, and review RFPs for new build and Fit Out works, covering scopes such as Telecom Installation, Corpnet, Enterprise Voice, electrical containment, and other infrastructure.
Manage the Owner Furnished Contractor Installed (OFCI) telecom materials process.
Create and manage integrated project delivery schedules for each project.
Project Execution, Monitoring & Control:
Ensure compliance with safety, contractual, and vendor requirements, coordinating with Health & Safety teams.
Act as the single point of contact (POC) for Integration works, managing and reporting progress and risk.
Oversee invoicing and approval for ITIM-contracted scopes.
Coordinate and communicate with the GC, internal teams, and stakeholders on the planning and execution of key deliverables, including Telecom Installation, Security, Corpnet, and other technical infrastructure.
Lead safety practices and drive Health & Safety standards on-site.
Manage weekly progress reporting, risks, and stakeholder communications.
Chair and document weekly status meetings.
Oversee telecom material procurement and tracking, coordinating with suppliers and distributors.
Coordinate snagging, handover, and issue resolution using relevant tools and systems.
Attend design workshops and provide input on scheduling, design changes, and sequencing to meet project milestones.
Project Handover & Closure:
Ensure proper documentation and compliance for handover, coordinating necessary certificates and reviews.
Conduct quality reviews of site installations, ensuring they meet project standards.
Manage the Turnover to Operations process for project areas, including partial or complete site lockdown coordination.
Oversee project closeout, including documentation collation and final approvals.
Identify and implement lessons learned across projects, ensuring improvements are applied to future initiatives.
Qualifications:
Proven experience in IT infrastructure integration, project management, and construction environments.
Strong understanding of telecom, electrical, and security systems within large-scale construction projects.
Exceptional leadership and communication skills, capable of managing multiple stakeholders.
Experience with safety compliance, risk management, and project reporting.
Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and meet deadlines.
Additional Skills:
Proficient in project management tools and methodologies.
Knowledge of procurement and vendor management processes.
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.
This role requires excellent organizational skills and the ability to navigate complex technical infrastructure projects from planning through to handover. If you are highly motivated and experienced in IT integration within construction environments, we encourage you to apply. Så ansöker du
