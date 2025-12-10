IT Infrastructure and Operations Lead
Cambrex Karlskoga är ett dynamiskt och växande företag inom läkemedelsindustrin, med spetskompetens inom avancerad organisk kemi. Vi utvecklar och optimerar kemiska processer för att tillverka aktiva läkemedelssubstanser (API) och intermediat som är avgörande komponenter i moderna läkemedel för att förbättra livskvaliteten världen över.
Med cirka 500 medarbetare är vi en viktig del av den globala Cambrexkoncernen, som är verksam inom innovativ kemi och läkemedelsutveckling. Vår anläggning i Karlskoga kombinerar lokal expertis med internationell räckvidd, och vi är stolta över att bidra till en tryggare och friskare framtid.
På Cambrex Karlskoga får du mer än bara ett jobb, du får en meningsfull karriär där du är med och gör verklig skillnad. Här bidrar du till utvecklingen av läkemedel som räddar liv och förbättrar människors hälsa världen över.
Vi erbjuder en trygg och hållbar arbetsmiljö där kvalitet och säkerhet alltid står i fokus. Du får arbeta i en organisation som värdesätter långsiktighet, ansvar och ständig förbättring. Samtidigt blir du en del av ett engagerat och sammansvetsat team, där gemenskapen är stark och där vi tillsammans driver utvecklingen framåt, både lokalt och globalt!
IT Infrastructure and Operations Lead
We are looking for an experienced IT Infrastructure and Operations Lead to take responsibility for our European region. In this role, you will drive and coordinate IT infrastructure initiatives across Europe while collaborating closely with our global team.
About the Role
As IT Infrastructure and Operations Lead, you will take a central role in ensuring robust and efficient IT operations across Europe. In this position, you will act as the primary point of contact and product owner for key infrastructure services, which may include cloud platforms such as Azure, on-premise solutions like VMware, workplace device management, end-user computing, directory services, and productivity tools such as Microsoft 365, email, and file services.
You will lead and coordinate the European IT Infrastructure and Operations team, working closely with external suppliers to guarantee smooth daily operations, lifecycle management, project delivery, and end-user support for Cambrex sites throughout the region. At the same time, you will collaborate with our global IT team to develop and implement standardized infrastructure solutions, while also engineering tailored solutions to support application value streams.
This role requires balancing operational responsibilities with long-term strategic initiatives in technology and security. You will manage multiple projects, define scope and objectives for technology-driven improvements, and ensure effective execution even in high-pressure situations. Additionally, you will take ownership of coordinating and driving external partners within your area of responsibility, ensuring alignment with our goals and standards
You will be based in Karlskoga and work in a truly international environment. Occasional travel within Europe is required.
Your Profile
To succeed in this role, you bring a solid foundation of experience and leadership. You have spent at least three years in a leadership position and possess seven years of hands-on expertise within IT infrastructure. Managing operational and project budgets is second nature to you, and if you have worked in GxP environments or within a SAFe Agile organization, that's a strong advantage.
Your academic background includes a bachelor's degree in information systems, computer science, or a related field, or you have equivalent professional experience that demonstrates your capability. Communication is one of your strengths; you are confident in both English and Swedish, written and spoken. Finally, Swedish citizenship is required for this position.
What We Offer
A dynamic and strategic role in a global organization where you will have the opportunity to influence and develop future IT infrastructure. You will join a skilled and collaborative team committed to excellence.
Contact and application
For questions about the role, please contact Mikael Bygren, Digitalization Manager, 070-328 43 20.
Contact information to our local Unions:
Fanny Salonen, Akademikerföreningen, 072-724 76 11 and Emelie Enger, Unionen, 073-078 48 92.
The selection process is ongoing, so submit your application as soon as possible. Last day to apply is the 11th of January 2026.
