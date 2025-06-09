IT Hosting Infrastructure - Cloud Delivery Specialist
Epiroc Rock Drills AB / Bibliotekariejobb / Örebro Visa alla bibliotekariejobb i Örebro
2025-06-09
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Epiroc Rock Drills AB i Örebro
, Kumla
, Askersund
, Nacka
, Fagersta
eller i hela Sverige
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
IT Hosting Infrastructure - Cloud Delivery Specialist
Our team
You will be part of an international team, spread out around the world. Being a leader within our industry, we always think of ways to improve the way we currently work.
We work in an open and friendly environment, where we support each other to ensure we provide the best possible solutions to our users.
We are committed to always finding new innovative solutions. To do that, we collaborate both within the team and externally.
Your mission
As a Cloud Delivery Specialist, you will implement and manage advanced Cloud and Azure solutions that drive our digital transformation initiatives. You will ensure these solutions deliver world-class services to our globally distributed business.
You will contribute to the Azure Infrastructure roadmap, supporting business needs while ensuring global adoption of routines and guidelines. We strive to keep things simple and document solutions and processes to support our goal of automation.
You will be working with Cloud Infrastructure, Infrastructure as Code, optimizing Cloud performance and cost-efficiency, and ensuring the security and compliance of Cloud Infrastructure.
Based on your knowledge and skills, together with the team's needs, we will adapt the role.
You will work strategically by managing Cloud solutions (mainly Azure) and operationally within the Global Cloud team. Your responsibilities will be handling daily operations, managing support tickets, and implementing changes to ensure the smooth operation of the Azure platform.
You will belong to the Epiroc IT Infrastructure, Cloud and Hosting organization.
Your profile
You are proactive and see solutions where others might see challenges. You feel that challenges drive you and surpassing expectations motivates you.Furthermore, you are a team player with good interpersonal and communication skills, who enjoys collaboration both on an internal and external level. For this role, you need to speak and write both Swedish and English.
Experience requirements
• Knowledge of IT Infrastructure in general, with experience in Cloud Infrastructure and Azure services.
• Familiarity with various Cloud providers is advantageous, extensive knowledge/experience in AWS can replace the requirement of Azure knowledge.
• Knowledge or experience in deploying and managing Azure-based solutions, including services such as Azure Virtual Machines, Azure Storage, Azure Networking, and the Landing zone concept.
• Understanding of Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and DevOps practices, including tools like Azure DevOps and Bicep.
• Basic understanding of Cloud security and compliance.
• Willingness to learn and adapt to multi-cloud solutions.
• Experience supporting a multinational organization is a plus.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional international travel will be part of the role.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2025-06-20.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Christer Ottosson, Global Hosting Manager IT, christer.ottosson@epiroc.com
or Emanuel Foglander, Azure Delivery & Operations Team lead, emanuel.foglander@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Recruitment specialist Dana Galova, dana.galova@epiroc.com
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
Our culture is characterized by development combined with a good balance between work and leisure. In addition, there are some things that make us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility of a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "76554-43442851". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Epiroc Rock Drills AB
(org.nr 556077-9018), https://www.epirocgroup.com Arbetsplats
Epiroc Kontakt
Dana Galova 777518365 Jobbnummer
9380526