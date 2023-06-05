IT Engineers - Data Core and Wifi
2023-06-05
IT Data Centre Core and WAN Engineers: focus, Network across Scania
We are looking for resourceful engineers with a capacity to deliver, learn and share new knowledge with colleagues in our ever-evolving worldwide IT environment.
Scania is currently undergoing an exciting transformation from a traditional truck and bus manufacturer to a provider of complete sustainable transport solutions. Battery electric drivetrains, autonomous driving, IoT technologies and Industry 4.0 are disrupting our industry and we rise to the challenge. We are now looking for highly motivated IT engineers that want to contribute to the development and strengthening of our team.
Our team
We are two agile teams working in Data Centre and Wifi deliveries across Scania together with our Product Owner and Network architect, both of whom work very closely with the team.
Why should you join Scania IT?
At Scania IT we trust and empower our employees and believe that working from wherever you are is the best way achieve to our overarching goals. You can work from home, from our brand new office at Sergel (close to Stockholm Central) or in Södertälje. While like remote worok we also value meeting each other in person and therefore try to meet at least once a week at the office.
Sustainability is a crucial part of Scania's strategy and we something we believe is the only way forward. It should be our mindset in everything we do, from the development of our trucks to Life Cycle Management of our IT systems. Do you for example know that we have a group focusing only on Green IT? We do walk the talk.
Work life balance is important and we therefore try our best to ensure all employees work at a sustainable pace. You should feel challenged and motivated, but you should never feel under constant pressure or unsafe at work. We have the opportunity to work both from home and at the office and each team chooses the best setup and methods to achieve our deliveries.
Scania offers you participation in the annual bonus scheme, the opportunity to create a clear career path within the company, subsidized lunches at the Södertälje canteens, healthcare allowance (friskvårdsbidrag) and numerous other employee benefits.
This is what your role involves as an engineer at our IT department
• Work with global IT solutions within Scania's Infrastructure team
• You will drive, develop, implement, and maintain scalable and secure network infrastructure solutions together with your colleagues
• Collaborate with other teams to integrate network systems with existing IT infrastructure
• Conduct network audits and implement necessary security measures together with colleagues
• Provide technical support and guidance to team members and clients when required
• Document network configurations, procedures, and troubleshooting guides
• Ensure new and old functions are compliant with company-wide architectural principles and guidelines on standards in technical architecture as provided by our lead architects.
• Together with the architects and our sister teams ensure that the solutions are resilient: allowing for change, evolution and scale.
• You will be part of ongoing and new projects and become involved in the IT solutions for global infrastructure
• Participate and contribute to discussions and introductions of new techniques and trends in our Scania IT landscape
• Handle incident escalations together with colleagues while liaising with our Managed Service suppliers
Who are we looking for?
We are searching for IT Engineers with experience from infrastructure that can see things holistically with an ability to visualize and develop sustainable technical solutions that meet business requirements in accordance with Scania IT's guidelines and technical platforms.
You can work closely and transparently with colleagues in a constructive manner to provide solutions when the inevitable escalations come our way.
This implies you have good communication skills, the ability see things from an end-to-end perspective and a willingness to both learn and listen.
The right candidates have experience from infrastructure and understand different solutions and protocol such as ISE, WiFi solutions, NAC, LAN, VLAN, VRF, Routing, DNS, DHCP, TCP and UDP.
Experience of surrounding infrastructure like AD, firewall, server on-premise and cloud solutions is of course advantageous as are any programming skills e.g. Python.
Sounds interesting? Send in your application. We handle applications continuously, but no later than the 25th of June.
For more information about the role contact hiring manager Martin Breslin: +46 73 941 9652.
Kindly notice that a background check will be conducted for this position.
Scania is a part of Traton Group and one of the world 's leading manufacturers of trucks and buses for heavy transport applications. Scania is also leading provider of industrial and marine engines. Service-related products account for a growing proportion of the company 's operations, assuring Scania customers of cost-effective transport solutions and maximum uptime. Scania also offers financial services.
Scania's IT organisation is an integrated part of the company providing products and services to all business units worldwide. Based on deep Scania business knowledge and internal relations we balance in-house core competences and service production with services externally sourced and governed by us. We are around 1500 people and the majority is located in Sodertalje. Ersättning
