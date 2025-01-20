IT Engineer
Come join us on our growth journey. We are constantly investing in both competence and technology to create an excellent customer experience. Do you want to help enabling our business digitally and make sure we have a great foundation for collaboration and innovation? Do you want to work with the latest technologies? Together we will continue to give our customers world class innovations for protection of life and assets. If you share our passion for simplicity and flexibility and thrive in a fast-changing environment were almost anything is possible, you will get fantastic opportunities to grow both professionally and personally. We offer you a dynamic organization with great commitment, customer focus, and a cooperative culture.
Roxtec's IT department covers operations, development and support for all the 28 subsidiaries in the group, worldwide. The IT department is based at the Roxtec headquarters in Karlskrona, Sweden, where all systems, from ERP through to other special applications, are maintained and developed.
The position
We are looking for a driven IT Engineer with a holistic mindset. You will be part of our Global IT department and a key player in the digital platforms team at Roxtec. To succeed in this role, you need a genuine interest in IT and be willing to challenge both existing knowledge, way of work, and implementations. The main responsibility of this role is the system ownership of our Citrix environment.
Key responsibilities
• Citrix environment
• Database server administration
• Web proxy operations and maintenance
As IT Engineer at Global IT, you will:
• Implement new, and ensure efficiency of existing, security controls in the systems and applications you are responsible for.
• Help create and evaluate technical and security requirements internally and towards external partners and suppliers.
• Ensure continuous improvements within your areas of responsibility.
• Help your colleagues within other areas of our IT environment when needed.
Qualifications
• Solid understanding and experience of managing Citrix environments.
• Experience in working with both Windows and Linux server operating systems.
• Proficiency in at least one scripting language (Bash, PowerShell, Python, etc.).
• Good understanding of the Internet Protocol, Domain Name System and other basic network protocols and services.
• Ability to collaborate and communicate effectively with other departments.
• Strong attention to detail and problem-solving skills.
• Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment and work under pressure.
• Curiosity to attain new knowledge in different IT domains.
• Understanding of multi-cloud solutions.
• Understanding of IT architecture concepts.
We believe you have broad knowledge within IT and a strong motivation and drive to learn. You take responsibility for you own work. You are curious, organized and focused on customer satisfaction and delivery of high quality. You enjoy teamwork, contribute with team spirit and like taking responsibility. You are open to new ideas and experiences, seek knowledge, and handle situations and problems with creativity, but you can also relate to well-known standards and methodologies.
Speed, simplicity and flexibility are key principles for us at Roxtec and should feel natural for you as well. Feel free to read more about our seven Roxtec Core Values that were established about 30 years ago and still serve as guidelines for our operations. They encourage us to focus on the customer experience and remind us that each of us, individually and together, contributes to Roxtec's success. You can find Roxtec Core Values here (https://www.roxtec.com/en/about-us/about-roxtec/roxtec-core-values/).
Application
In this recruitment process we are cooperating with Tenth Revolution. Questions will be answered by responsible recruiting consultant Eirik Ingman, +46 77 588 8611, or e.ingman@tenthrevolution.com
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Daniel Artursson, Manager Digital Platforms, +46 733 31 31 43, or Ebba Lund, HR Business Partner, +46 733 31 37 35. Selection and interviews are made continuously, so send your application as soon as possible, and no later than 2025-02-16. The final candidate is screened for background checks. Ersättning
