IT Consultant
2024-10-03
About Us
We are an innovation-driven IT product and consulting company committed to providing high-quality solutions and consultants.
At Luday AB, our primary objective is to deliver services of the highest quality. We take the time to fully understand the requirements of each client before creating software solutions or providing consulting resources specifically suited to their needs. To help our clients maximize the value of their software solutions, we also offer ongoing support and maintenance.
About You
We are seeking a skilled DevOps/Python Engineer with over 5 years of experience. The ideal candidate will have advanced knowledge of AWS, Python, DevOps, Kubernetes, Docker, Terraform, Ansible, and Nginx. You will be responsible for deploying and managing scalable, fault-tolerant, and highly available infrastructure in the cloud.
Key responsibilities include Python development, setting up and maintaining secure Kubernetes clusters on Linux VMs, developing and enhancing CI/CD pipelines using tools like Jenkins, GitLab, Bitbucket, and Docker, and containerizing applications with Helm, Ansible, and YAML.
The ideal candidate should be proficient in managing AWS and cloud services, including EC2, S3, Lambda, and Elastic Beanstalk, as well as in using monitoring tools like Grafana.
Experience with microservice architecture, clean architecture, and SOLID principles is highly desirable.
Key Qualifications:
Engineering degree and 5+ years of software development experience.
Advanced knowledge of AWS/Azure, Kubernetes, and Git.
Strong programming skills (Python/C++) and expertise in automation.
Experience with CI/CD pipelines and cloud infrastructure management.
Excellent problem-solving skills, critical thinking, and attention to detail
Experience developing microservices, implementing SOLID principles, and working with clean architecture.
Experience in Agile/Scrum environments. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-02
E-post: jobs@luday.se Omfattning
