IT Compliance Specialist to NCC

Do you want to make a real difference and make decisions that improve people's everyday lives? As Data Management Lead at NCC, we can offer you just that! You'll get the opportunity to work in an environment influenced by sustainability, digitalization, and innovation!
We are building for the future - are you ready to help us realize our digital transformation?
The construction industry is currently facing a development leap where the change agent is spelled digitalization.
NCC is leading the way by developing our business and future proofing our IT platform. To realize the benefits of digitalization, we are currently taking major change initiatives affecting how we work with IT architecture, information management and everyday digital tools.
You will join the Group function "Finance & IT", which leads NCC 's strategic development and major change programs in the business. Finance & IT is NCC's development and delivery function for IT as well as operations development and research & innovation. We are a Nordic organization with 150+ employees working together closely under one common management. Cooperation in- and between units is key for us to deliver value to NCCs business areas, and therefore we have adapted an Agile team-based setup with focus on collaboration, people and efficient delivery and development.
About NCC: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WH47qxW7M94
Your role as IT Compliance Specialist at NCC
Your educational background can be in finance, law or IT, but most importantly you are passionate to learn. We promise that you will face interesting challenges to be solved together with a team of smart colleagues in a rewarding work environment.
In this role you will be:
* Interviewing NCC key stakeholders to determine compliance related priorities.
* Reviewing relevant NCC and partner documentation, data handling processes and practices.
* Developing and adjusting compliance strategies together with NCC Compliance unit and other key stakeholders such as Group Security.
* Coordinating agreed regulatory compliance procedures across NCC organizational structures
* Providing training in compliance practices and procedures.
* Monitoring compliance and facilitating interventions/remediations to manage compliance risks.
* Performing compliance audits and compiling audit reports.
* Documenting compliance related processes and maintaining records.
* Keeping up on regulatory changes and developments in the regulatory environment.
Your profile
You will be very important for us in our strategic journey, and we think that you have:
* A bachelor's degree within any field (providing structure capital to compliance management) together with past working experience from the Compliance domain OR you have as a minimum, three years' experience from Information Security and Privacy management / operations involving related standards, frameworks, and practical implementations of these in modern enterprise environments, that is complemented with relevant certification(s).
* Meriting would be previous experience from information security and privacy management with references that can be reached out during the recruitment process. In the role relevant information security and compliance certifications such as CIPP (Certified Information Privacy Professional), CISA (Certified Information Systems Auditor) and other risk & compliance management studies are considered as an advantage.
To be successful in this position you:
* Need to be customer centric, a team player, self-guiding and adaptable.
* Have knowledge within compliance and process development.
* Speak and write English and one Nordic language (preferably Swedish).
* Have an agile mindset and knowledge.
Additional information
This position can be in any of our major cities in the Nordics. The position may require travelling, although we do apply a flexible way of working and strive to collaborate digitally as much as possible.
In accordance with NCCs safety culture we conduct background checks on final candidates.
You will be reporting to the IT Competence Manager whilst working cross-functions in an Agile team driven by the Service Owner/Practice Lead.
About NCC
NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to the positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include operations property development, building and infrastructure project contracting, and asphalt and stone materials production. In 2021, NCC had sales of about SEK 53 bn and 13,000 employees. NCC's shares are listed on Nasdaq, Stockholm. Read more about us and our solutions Here. Ersättning
