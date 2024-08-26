IT Commodity Manager
Husqvarna AB / Datajobb / Jönköping Visa alla datajobb i Jönköping
2024-08-26
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Jönköping
, Ulricehamn
, Värnamo
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Welcome to Husqvarna Group. Our charm lies in being that small company - that has successfully grown big (but still, with that start-up feeling). Because, we're not just a workplace; we're a creative culture that embraces trying new things - and really enjoys the excitement of making them happen.
For the past 24 months, our quite newly built IT Sourcing & Vendor Management team has been on a thrilling journey of growth, building a dynamic team that is both enterprising and daring. Because, we're on a mission to build that exactly, a world-class team!
And now, we want you to be a part of it.
So, do you thrive when analyzing IT systems/services, agreements and commercial conditions? Are you good at managing relations with our stakeholders and vendors? Then maybe, this is the place for you.
Today, we're a team of 8 people that manages IT sourcing contracting and vendor management for the Husqvarna Group, globally. We work with the leading IT industry and support the Husqvarna IT organization to deliver top notch IT services. The team is located in Sweden with the base in Huskvarna, but we have also staff in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö. We are doers who loves to work together - and enjoy a laughter now and then.
As we said, we're in the middle of building an incredible squad here, and we hope that you (just like we do) find the charm in being a vital part of that kind of adventure, being in every step of the way, as we build a team - and future filled with possibilities.
What you will be working with:
Two open positions:
One primarily focusing on to structure and deliver savings from our consultancy spend. This includes to manage other resources who deliver operational procurement of consultants, to drive vendor portfolio optimization and negotiations. This role is also intended to work with project sourcing.
The other position will work with sourcing, negotiation and contracting of Software, Infrastructure Hardware and Network services.
Both positions will:
Lead sourcing assignments in close co-operation with stakeholders
Review and optimize software spend and renewals
Be responsible for spend analysis, relationship governance, commodity strategies etc., linked to your domain and vendors.
About you:
You have worked with IT sourcing for at least 5 years, preferably more - and are therefore capable of taking the lead in strategic initiatives.
Or, maybe you have been working for a long time in for example IT sales, with a great experience in IT and negotiations. Experience working in larger multinationals is a plus - and obviously, dealing with the mega vendors of today.
You have a University degree, speaks English fluently and have a thorough grip of the IT industry and a solid business acumen.
Also, you're a great negotiator and an engaging communicator, great in building meaningful relationships - and shaping impactful agreements with vendors.
Location:
Preferred locations for this position is in Sweden (Huskvarna, Stockholm or Jonsered).
But, with our hybrid working environment, you'll have the flexibility to work both onsite and remotely, promoting work-life balance for all team members. We like to meet in the office 2-3 days a week.
Your application:
So, if you feel that this challenge suits you, we would like to know more about you. A warm welcome with your application!
We apply ongoing selection and do not accept applications via mail, due to GDPR. Last day to apply is 2024-10-06.
If you have any questions regarding the role, please contact Hiring Manager: Per-Ola Ostreus per-ola.ostreus@husqvarnagroup.com
For questions about the recruitment process please contact Talent Acquisition Partner: Matilda Nordén matilda.norden@husqvarnagroup.com
.
About Global Information Services (GIS) in Husqvarna Group:
We're a part of Global Information Services (GIS), the global Husqvarna Group IT department. Here, you'll be part of a dynamic, forward-thinking and global team, playing an important part of our business development and innovation. GIS aim is to ensure that we have the necessary technology, tools and infrastructure - to operate efficiently.
We are responsible for managing technological infrastructure, software, data, cybersecurity, and communication and collaboration tools. With evolving technology, we are committed to meeting future business needs. Our IT department is a global and diverse team with a wide variety of backgrounds, expertise's and perspectives. With more than 200 people in the team we are present almost all over the world.
About Husqvarna Group:
Husqvarna Group is the world's largest producer of outdoor power products including robotic lawn mowers, garden tractors, chainsaws and trimmers. The Group is also the European leader in consumer watering products and one of the world leaders in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold via dealers and retailers to both consumers and professional users in more than 100 countries. The head office is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and the share is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm Exchange. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Drottninggatan 2 (visa karta
)
561 82 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
8861839