IT Business Controller Digital Business Capabilities

Are you ready to shape financial strategies that drive real impact? At business area Mining, we're on a journey to streamline how we manage resources across our global IT landscape.
This is your chance to shape best practices, drive strategic financial initiatives, and become a trusted business partner to senior stakeholders.
Shortly about us
Join a growing team of financial professionals within the Business Tech organization. This unique cross-functional role offers broad exposure and influence across all divisions and sales areas. As the structure is evolving, you're at the forefront of defining how we track value, allocate resources, and support strategic decision-making.
About the job
You contribute to financial planning and performance management for the Digital Business Capabilities area. You report to the Director of Business Control and collaborate with colleagues across our global organization.
What you'll do
Develop and monitor budgets, forecasts, and financial targets.
Analyze trends and variances, translating data into actionable recommendations.
Support resource allocation and cost optimization strategies.
Support benchmarking efforts to align digital and tech costs with industry standards.
Support transformation initiatives and agile ways of working.
Location
This position is based in Stockholm or Sandviken in Sweden, or Tampere in Finland.
Your profile
You bring a few years of experience in financial management, ideally within an IT sector or a high-tech environment. You have a degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration, or a related field, along with proven experience in strategic financial planning, budgeting, and cost management. Acting in a global environment calls for fluency in English.
You're a proactive and business-minded leader, comfortable navigating ambiguity. Building relationships comes naturally, and you enjoy working in cross-functional settings. With a structured approach and a keen eye for detail, you take ownership and deliver results that make a difference.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Henrik Jonason, hiring manager, henrik.jonason@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Fredrik Svensson, Unionen, +46 (0)70 616 20 96
Ernesto Coronel, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 263 03 18
Olle Hansson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-650 57 43
Recruitment Specialist: Karin Wallón
How to apply
Send your application no later than January 29, 2026. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0086898.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Mining is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and construction industries. Application areas include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunneling and quarrying. In 2024, sales were approximately 63,6 billion SEK with about 17,000 employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-29
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Storviltsgatan 10 (visa karta
)
115 47 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Gasverket Stockholm Jobbnummer
9685434