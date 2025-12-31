IT Business Analyst
Professional Galaxy AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Göteborg
2025-12-31
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Göteborg
, Trollhättan
, Jönköping
, Växjö
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise in IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Feel free to apply today, selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis.
Professional Galaxy is looking for a IT Business Analyst on behalf of our client.As a Business Analyst for our Range & Route product you will work in close collaboration with our Product Owner, Domain Architect, UX-designer and Front-end developers. You will work with both internal and external business contacts and act as a bridge to our development team representing customer voices internally at Connected Solutions.You will be responsible for collecting, analyzing, and documenting business and customer needs to propose the most optimal and valuable solution for the specific business area. You will also take the responsibility for breakdown of requirements.You'll be one of our main interfaces towards other business areas and together with our partners, customers, and colleagues you'll create the solution strategy and roadmap. You'll also be responsible to lead or partake in user, competitor & trend studies and document the result.Your profile:This position is about collaboration, communication and leadership. Tailoring your communication to suit the audience and achieve the intended result should be second nature to you. The ability to grasp new concepts and translate knowledge from a business audience to technical and back, or between technical teams working in different areas, is most important.You are a person who thrives when work is a bit challenging and requires problem solving. You should have the ability to work under demanding and changing conditions but keep the big picture perspective since our environment constantly evolves in unexpected ways.You are structured, innovative and have a strong customer focus in combination with a business-oriented attitude. You enjoy teamwork; contribute with team spirit and likes taking on responsibility.Qualifications:* Minimum 8 years as Business Analyst, Digital consultant or User Experience expert in an international environment* Experience from logistic services or customer facing applications* Experience from developing applications, as analyst, tester or developer is a merit* Ability to see the big picture, solve problems and act under pressure.* A global and agile mindset with strong customer focus* Excellent skills in communication* A university degree in engineering, computer science or similar* Fluent in English - both written and spoken.
Other InformationDuration: 2026-01-26 to 2027-03-31
Application Deadline : 2026-01-06
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-6993725-1770932". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Göteborgs Centralstation (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9666706