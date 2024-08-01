IT Architect
Vipas AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-08-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vipas AB i Stockholm
Company Overview: At Vipas AB, we are at the forefront of innovation, dedicated to securing and optimizing data management methodologies. We are looking for talented Information Architects or Data Engineers to join our team and play a crucial role in ensuring interoperability between organizations and systems through effective information modeling related to product data management.
Job Description: As an Information Architect or Data Engineer, you will:
Key Responsibilities:
Utilize Knowledge Graph and Semantic Web Technology, as well as development in multiple languages. Proficiency in XML and API technology is essential.
Support the development of information architecture strategies that align with business objectives and user needs.
Analyze user requirements and behavior to create effective information structures and models, including ontologies.
Collaborate with stakeholders, designers, developers, and content creators to integrate information architecture into the product/service development process.
Conduct usability testing and gather feedback to iterate and improve information architecture solutions.
Stay updated on industry trends and best practices in information architecture and user experience design.
Ensure cooperation with the Knowledge Graph Centre of Excellence.
Participate in governance meetings for Information Architecture.
Your Profile:
Bachelor's degree in Information Science, Human-Computer Interaction, Computer Science, or a related field. A Master's degree or higher is preferred.
Proven experience as a Data Engineer, Information Architect, or similar role in a fast-paced environment.
Deep knowledge in information architecture tools and methodologies, preferably from the Semantic Technology Stack and related to Knowledge Graph development.
Strong understanding of user-centered design principles and methodologies.
Excellent communication and collaboration skills.
Demonstrated leadership experience, with the ability to inspire and motivate a team towards shared goals.
Ability to prioritize and manage multiple projects simultaneously.
Experience working with product development processes and PDM/PLM systems in the automotive industry.
Fluency in both Swedish and English is required. Knowledge of German is a plus.
Preferred Qualifications:
Knowledge of the Semantic Web Stack, SHACL, OWL.
Ontology development methodologies.
Solid understanding of semantic fundamentals: triples, URIs, RDF, and serialization formats like Turtle and N3.
Experience with modeling tools (e.g., Metaphactory, Protégé, Sparx EA).
Familiarity with web accessibility standards and guidelines.
Knowledge of SEO principles and best practices.
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative work environment.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
Competitive salary and benefits package.
The chance to work on exciting projects with leading industry clients.
How to Apply: If you are a driven and experienced Information Architect or Data Engineer looking for a challenging opportunity, we would love to hear from you. Apply now to become part of a team that is shaping the future of data management. Please submit your resume and cover letter to shivani@vipas.se
with the subject line "Information Architect / Data Engineer Application."
Note: Only candidates with the right to work in Sweden (EU/EES/NATO citizenship) should apply, as no visa sponsorship is provided.
Job Category: Automotive
Job Type: Full Time
Job Location: Stockholm Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: shivani@vipas.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vipas AB
(org.nr 559448-2472), http://vipas.se
Viggholmsvägen 37 (visa karta
)
127 43 SKÄRHOLMEN Jobbnummer
8819063