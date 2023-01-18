IT Analyst to Nordea- Financial Crime Prevention
2023-01-18
We are now looking for a mid level /senior IT Analyst with focus on financial crime prevention. By working in an inspiring and international environment, you have many opportunities to expand your skills and develop your career. We are using ongoing selection, so apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Nordea are looking for an experienced IT analyst to work in the field of Fraud detection solutions and case management. You will be working with fraud experts, product owner, local systems SMEs and various stakeholders working closely together across Nordea to understand the expected outcome. Over time, the mission may be extended to others area of Financial Crime Prevention, so there are plenty of opportunities for personal development.
You, as an IT analyst at Nordea add value by translating business needs into process and software requirements, to then refine and verify the validity and priority of the requirements together with stakeholders. As an IT Analyst, you will play an important role in providing Nordea's Financial Crime investigators with the solutions they need. This is a long-term assignment through Academic Work with the possibility to be directly recruited by Nordea if everyone is happy with the collaboration.
You are offered
• To be a part of the largest financial group in the Nordic region and one of Europe's largest banks
• Work with international teams in an inspiring work environment that provides opportunities to expand your skills and develop your career
As consultant at Academic Work, you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future. Read more about our offer.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• Collect, validate, structure and document business functional and non-functional requirements
• Support business with process modelling
• Data modelling, gap analysis, data mapping and transformation
• Support product owner in refining and shaping up backlog
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Strong analytical skills and experience in business and IT analysis
• Experience with collecting, validating and structuring business functional and non-functional requirements
• Experience with process modelling and visualization techniques
• Understanding of data and information modelling and experience with common data management aspects (schema evolution, lineage, data mapping, data transformations),
• Good writing skills, presentation and communication skills in English as it is used in the daily work
• Familiar with agile way of working
It is meritorious if you have
• Previous experience in banking domain, especially in the compliance area
• Knowledge of credit domain, cards domain, payment systems.
As a person you are
• Structured
• Solutions-oriented
• Communicative
Other information
• Start: As soon as possible, according to agreement
• Work extent: Full time
• Location: Stockholm, possibility to work remote 2-3 days a week.
This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work. It is a request from Nordea that all questions regarding the position is handled by Academic Work. For this position, you will be requested to do a logical test and a background check on your criminal records.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. They help their customers realize their dreams and aspirations - and have done so for 200 years. They want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities in which we operate, by being a strong and personal financial partner. Ersättning
