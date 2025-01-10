IT Analyst
2025-01-10
We are looking for IT Analyst to work as consultant to join our client's team.
Should be proficient with below activities:
Design efficient IT systems to meet business and technology needs
Prepare design documents
Coordinate with developers to build and implement technology solutions
Support in System Integration testing as and when required.
Perform user acceptance testing to ensure user requirements are met
SkillSet:
Business knowledge (Superior level)
Business Modelling (Superior level)
Conceptual thinking (Superior level)
Configuration management (Excellent level)
Enterprise architecture (Professional level)
Requirements Analysis (Superior level)
Excellent communication skills
Adapting and responding to change in a timely manner
Technology and Domain Knowledge:
Need excellent analytical skills with SQL, ETL, Datawarehouse background, SageMaker
Exposure to AWS AI-ML modules
Experience from the financial sector
Experience in regulatory reporting is preferred
At Blue Lobster, you will work independently with significant creative freedom. You possess the ability to understand the customer's needs and problems, and leverage the technology used to deliver professional results.
You will become a part of a wonderful consulting family that collaborates closely. We prioritize you as a consultant, invest in the long term, and therefore want you to feel comfortable with us, for a long time!
Warmly welcome your application for this exciting position. Interviews will be conducted continuously. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Blue Lobster AB
(org.nr 556955-0394), http://www.bluelobster.se Arbetsplats
Blue Lobster Kontakt
Payam Haerifar payam.haerifar@bluelobster.se Jobbnummer
9095327