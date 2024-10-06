Prenumerera på jobb från Blackstone Automotive Scandinavian AB

IT
2024-10-06
What you'll be doing:
Different types of quantitative data analysis such as:
Data reconciliation
Root-cause analysis for data quality issues
Data extraction based on desired content
Refinement of business requirements
Take responsibility for data related deliveries
Communicate status to relevant stakeholders
Performing data governance tasks as defined in Data Governance Recipe
Preparing reports and other documentation used for both senior management and external reporting
Preparation of full set of financial statements based on forecasted data and for the current period based on actual data.
On occasions you will act as a bridge between business and IT, and ensure correct understanding between both parties
Who You Are
At Blackstone AB, our ambition the to become best consultancy service provider in the region. To do this we depend on motivated, competent and high-performing employees.
Apart from above, you have:
Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in relevant area
Ten plus years of experience in financial data analysis.
Proven proficiency with Excel
Experience in Financial Master Data is highly preferred
Experience with Microsoft Dynamics 365.
Analytical mindset
Eager to learn and share
Holistic thinking
Fluent in English - All Applicants are requested to deliver their CV in English language.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-19
