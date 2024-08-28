Issue Resolution Lead
AB Tetra Pak / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Lund
2024-08-28
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Karlshamn
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
FSM Supplier Quality & Food Safety are looking for an experienced Issue Resolution leader who will lead Accidents & Incidents and ensure efficient resolution of supplier related customer issues to meet customer centric quality ambition.
Specifically, this includes assessing and driving Accident & Incident cases together with a team of experts, as well as optimising Issue Resolution execution by securing process competence and compliance in the organisation.
The position is permanent and based preferably in Lund, optionally in Modena.
What you will do
As Issue Resolution lead you will:
Assess and drive Accident & Incident cases related to base material suppliers. This includes leading a team of experts in problem analysis and prevent expansion activities and ensuring timely completion of actions.
Optimise Issue Resolution process and lead continuous improvement of internal processes and tools in Base Materials Technology area.
Train and coach colleagues in Issue Resolution process and structured Problem-Solving Methodology to secure world-class quality from Tetra Pak's supplier base.
Identify systematic quality losses and actively support Strategic Quality initiatives in the organisation.
Lead consolidation of Issue Resolution reports, data deployment and analysis, and propose actions.
Support Base Materials Food safety team and Deviation management process.
We believe you have
To be successful in this role, we believe you hold a Master of Science, preferably in Chemistry, Materials in Food Contact, or similar, and you have solid experience in Quality assurance management systems, Problem solving and Continuous improvement processes and methods. Certified Accident & Incident Champion is a clear advantage.
You have strong leadership elements and informal leadership capability to lead colleagues under stress. Stakeholder management, interpersonal, influencing, and communication skills are key to work across boundaries globally, cross-cultural and with business impact vision. You are structured and effective in Project management, proficient in leading presentations and drive autonomously continuous improvement initiatives.
Your English skills are excellent, written as well as spoken.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
To find out more about how it is to work at Tetra Pak in Lund, take a look at following website https://publications.inpublix.com/we-are-tetra-pak/
This job posting expires on 2024-09-11.
To know more about the position contact Evelina Strandberg at +46 46 36 4634
Questions about your application contact Josephine Malalla at +46 46 36 5253
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings gatan (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
8864659