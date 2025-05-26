IS Infrastructure Project Manager
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Västerås Visa alla datajobb i Västerås
2025-05-26
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Uppsala
, Järfälla
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment Description
We are currently seeking an IT Infrastructure Project Manager for a long-term assignment involving the separation of infrastructure services from a larger organizational division to a new entity. The role focuses on planning and executing infrastructure transitions, in close collaboration with technical specialists and global teams.
Responsibilities:
Lead and coordinate the transition of IT infrastructure services from an existing environment to a new, standalone setup.
Support infrastructure relocation, including planning and execution of the move from the current server facility to a new one.
Assist the existing IT Project Manager with infrastructure-related topics in the development of a new technology-focused site.
Coordinate with technical experts both locally and globally.
Required Technical Knowledge:
Mandatory:
Foundational knowledge and hands-on experience with server operations in a corporate environment.
Understanding of server room essentials, including cooling systems, power distribution, network cabling, and racking.
Familiarity with enterprise-level LAN and WAN networking.
Preferred:
Background in IT cabling infrastructure and installation.
Experience with private 4G or 5G mobile networks.
Previous involvement in projects such as:
Infrastructure divestments for medium to large organizations.
Designing or building server rooms or datacenter facilities.
Migrating operational IT infrastructure services.
Additional Responsibilities:
Take full ownership of project planning, coordination, and delivery, ensuring timelines, budgets, and quality standards are met.
Serve as a key interface with business stakeholders to align project outcomes with business needs and strategic goals.
Help develop and implement effective and scalable project execution frameworks within the organization.
Provide oversight of the project portfolio, flag potential risks, and propose mitigation strategies.
Act as an escalation point for resolving project-related issues.
Requirements:
Strong communication skills in both Swedish and English (fluent level).
Ability to work independently and in collaboration with cross-functional teams.
Strong organizational skills and experience managing complex technical projects.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
722 13 VÄSTERÅS Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9360876