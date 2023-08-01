IP Portfolio Manager / Patent Engineer
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm, Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries. Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
IP Portfolio Manager / Patent Engineer, Surface Division
Do you have a keen interest in IP strategy and making sure we navigate right in a complex landscape? Do you want to work in a global arena with great opportunities to influence? If so, this might be your next challenge!
Welcome with your applications!
Your mission
Your mission is to ensure that the division has the right IP (Intellectual Property) strategy and portfolio. Ensuring a competitive global IP portfolio in strategic areas, such as CO2 neutral products, autonomous products, drilling control, live work elimination (LWE) and digital solutions, is essential to provide freedom to develop new innovations and maintain our position as a technology leader.
Your main tasks would be to:
* Ensure that the division has the right IP strategy and global portfolio correlated with the technology, function and product roadmaps.
* Patent landscape monitoring of competitors and neighboring industries.
* Ensure that the organization has proper awareness and knowledge of IP matters.
* Support development projects in IP matters.
* Initiate actions to secure that Epiroc IP rights are respected.
* Drive Idea management, including lead idea generation sessions with cross-functional teams to feed our innovation pipeline (project portfolio and technology planning) with the aim to close any gaps in the global IP portfolio.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden or in Garland, Texas, US
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
* Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University, for your own competence development
* Community involvement
* Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 2023-08-21.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Anders R Persson, Global Technology & Methods Manager, anders.r.persson@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Recruitment specialist, Maria Tedsjö, maria.tedsjo@external.epiroc.com
Your profile
To succeed in this role, we believe you are a Patent Engineer or a Senior Engineer, within an appropriate orientation like machine design, and with a proven track record in IP related matters. You are a skilled, well-organized professional with proficient communication skills in both spoken and written English with the ability to adapt your message to your target group. This includes convey the meaning of IP legal documents in an educational way. For this role you need a strong interest in exploring new technologies and support the organization to navigate right in a complex patent landscape. Ersättning
