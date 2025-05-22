IOT Software Developer
2025-05-22
Qamcom is growing and we are looking for a talented Internet-of-Things Software Developer to join our Qamcom office in Stockholm!
Qamcom Research and Technology is a dynamic hub of innovation, offering specialist consulting services and product development with an emphasis on intelligent, connected systems. Our expertise spans a wide range of areas including sensors and radars, image and signal processing, embedded hardware and software, multi-modal AI analytics, wireless communication systems, application software, edge-cloud infrastructure, and functional safety.
Our team combines deep technical expertise with a collaborative mindset, allowing us to develop complete products for serial production. We take ownership of every aspect of the development chain, from initial design to final product.
About the Role In this role, you will work on diverse product development projects across different sectors, from early-stage concepts to full-scale system implementation. You will specialize in designing and developing highly maintainable software solutions for IoT applications, working with connected devices and systems. You will be an integral part of our team, contributing throughout the entire product development process.
Who are you? You are an innovative software developer with IoT experience, passionate about building robust and scalable solutions. You are communicative, open, and eager to generate new ideas. You enjoy collaborating with colleagues while also being comfortable working independently when needed. You value code quality, maintainability, and structured development practices.
Required Qualifications
6+ years of experience in software development, with a focus on IoT applications
Experience with cloud platforms (e.g. Azure, AWS, Google Cloud, or Oracle Cloud)
Experience developing APIs
Broad knowledge of software programming and structured development practices
Good understanding of the software development lifecycle and best practices for code quality and maintainability
Some experience with containerization
Preferred Experience
Experience with cloud-based architectural design and building scalable cloud solutions
Experience with SQL
Understanding of microservices architecture, infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) and relevant tools
Knowledge of various as-a-service (aaS) models, including IaaS, PaaS and SaaS, particularly in industrial or B2B applications
Experience with C# and the .NET environment
Qamcom Offers At Qamcom, we foster a collaborative and inclusive environment where experienced professionals and specialists work together on cutting-edge system solutions. Our in-house projects span hardware, software, and algorithms for industrial and MedTech applications, allowing you to apply advanced technology in real-world product development.
We are committed to building a diverse and inclusive team because we know that different perspectives drive innovation. If you're passionate about IoT development and bring relevant skills and experience, we want to hear from you. Your unique background and approach could be exactly what we need.
Additionally, a sample of general benefits are listed below:
Competitive insurance and pension program
Generous parental leave (90% of the salary)
Wellness policy (5000 SEK/year)
Leasing of a bicycle and option for an employee car (electric or hybrid)
