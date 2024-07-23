IoT Product Manager
2024-07-23
At Tele2 B2B (Business to business), we work every day to enable a society of unlimited possibilities through our broad portfolio of IT- and Telecom related Products and Services. With a team of knowledgeable experts, we help Private and Public customers to digitalize and secure their business potential. We are now looking for new members to join our successful team and contribute to our growth, superior customer experience and high employee engagement.
Hello there, my name is Nicklas Löthén. I'm heading up the Product & Technology Team at Tele2 IoT and right now we are looking for a Product Manager that will be responsible of our Roaming & Connectivity offering! Tele2 IoT (Internet of Things) has great momentum in the market, and you can really feel it within the walls of our office and in our external dialogues as well. Our team, the Product & Technology team stands right in the center of innovating a more connected society. The team consists of Product Managers/Owners, Architects, and a Project Manager - all waiting to welcome you to the team and help you get a flying start in your next career step as a Product Manager. Within the team, we encourage each other to be innovative and think outside the box. The members of this team are all empowered with lots of mandates and supports each other to take the best decisions - which I believe is an amazing environment to be in every day.
My own largest passion as a leader is personal growth and for this, I will be your largest supporter and work closely to bring you to the next tiers of your growth journey. Are you my next Product manager? Well, keep on reading then!
About the role
Tele2 IoT is in a great phase with positive momentum in the market and the industry overall. At Tele2 IoT, and especially within the team Product & Technology, we are innovating for a better future and a more connected society. If you want to be part of this journey as our new Product Manager - apply now. This position is based in Kista, Sweden.
We are looking for a Product Manager to be responsible of the Roaming part of our offering, a central part when it comes to global IoT connectivity. The role will come with a great mix of well-known roaming responsibilities, like relations, negotiations, analytics and a moderate dose of network steering - and also with some innovation, especially when it comes to unlocking restricted roaming markets. The innovation part is of high strategic importance for Tele2 IoT in our journey to further differentiate on the market.
For this role, you will be playing on a lot of strings - technological, strategic, tactical, commercial and analytical. But hey, you will never walk alone! We work together as a team in order to move quicker and more effective than any individual can do. And, you will also get tremendous support from our Group Roaming Team.
You also be working closely with other teams within Tele2 IoT such as Commercial, Sales and Operations.
Your responsibilities
In this role, you will be responsible for our Roaming & Connectivity Product family. You will find lots of support from a Product owner and a n IoT Network Architect, as well as working closely with our Commercial team that will support and help in all commercially related matters.
- With this support, you will have the following responsibilities: - Full ownership of Tele2 IoT Roaming offering, including quarterly releases of our Roaming Reachlist - Responsible for the quality of the Roaming product - Commercial responsibility for Roaming related costs - Commercial & strategic ownership of our dedicated IoT Network Steering platform - Strategic and tactical planning for sourcing/partnerships, costs, profitability, scalability - Relationship management with Roaming Partners and internal stakeholders - Innovation & steady stream of developing new concepts - Be close to the market and follow market trends and bring insights, analyses and strategic thoughts to the team - Identify/innovate ways to resolve restricted IoT markets
What we look for
We believe that you carry at least a few years of experience from the world of Roaming, preferably from and MNO or MVNO, and are comfortable with abbreviations like SS7, IPX, GRX, QoS, etc.
It is also of high importance for the role that you are comfortable presenting analyses, concepts and strategic proposals for management teams.
We also believe that you are a relationship kind of person, bringing some excellent skills in verbal and written communications.
Why Tele2
We believe in fostering a creative and flexible work environment. You will be part of a culture where teamwork and inclusion are leading the way forward, a place where you bring your whole self to work as the unique person you are. We are committed to building a company that values diversity in all its forms.
Every employee is important for the company's success and you will always have an impact through your work with opportunities for growth and development through internal paths.
At Tele2, we work hard to our commitment to lead in sustainability, which has made us the number one climate leader in Europe and we keep reaching new goals as we are bound to shift to a circular economy.
Interest and application
Would you like to be a part of the Tele2s value-driven and including culture? Then hit the "apply now" button and let's find out if we're a match!
Please note that in compliance with personal data management regulations (GDPR), we are unable to accept CVs via email.
As a step in the recruitment process, Tele2 performs a background check on final candidates.
At Tele2 we work hard to fulfill our commitment to lead in sustainability being named the number one climate leader in Europe by The Financial Times and we keep reaching new goals as we are bound to shift to a circular economy.
