iOS Engineer
Flightradar24 AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-10-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Flightradar24 AB i Stockholm
Flightradar24 is one of Stockholm's most successful growth-stage tech companies, with over 5 million daily users across our mobile and web platforms. Our app is the world's most popular flight tracking service, consistently ranking at the top of the App Store and Google Play charts. Alongside our consumer-facing products, we provide a wide range of commercial services trusted by leading airlines, airports, and aviation organizations worldwide.
We are looking for a highly skilled iOS Engineer to join our mobile team in Stockholm. You will help shape the future of our iOS app, balancing new feature development with modernizing our codebase, refining app architecture, and ensuring scalability, performance, and a high-quality user experience for millions of users worldwide. At Flightradar24, you'll join a diverse, international team with over 30 nationalities represented, working together to push the boundaries of aviation data.
Note that this position requires that you are able to work in Stockholm, Sweden. Relocation is not offered for this role.
What You'll Do
Work with a team of iOS and Android engineers, designers, QAs, and product owners to deliver high-quality features.
Develop features, refactor and modernize our app, and maintain a high-quality codebase.
Build and maintain testable, maintainable, and scalable code aligned with iOS best practices.
Take ownership of your work while contributing to a collaborative, trust-based team culture.
Enhance and expand our comprehensive automated test suite.
Maintain and improve our app infrastructure and CI/CD pipelines.
Participate in code reviews, knowledge sharing, and collaborative problem-solving with your teammates.
Take part in coordinating app releases, shared in rotation across the mobile team.
Who You Are
Several years of professional iOS app development experience, preferably on apps with a large user base.
Skilled in leveraging Apple frameworks to build reliable and efficient applications.
Strong understanding of architectural patterns and the ability to apply them in complex projects to ensure scalability and maintainability.
Proficient in Swift, with strong experience in both UIKit and SwiftUI.
Care about writing clean, maintainable, and well-documented code.
Experience writing automated tests, including unit and snapshot tests.
Prior experience with CI/CD tools, with a focus on improving and streamlining the build, test, and deployment process.
Genuine interest in staying up to date with the latest developments in the iOS ecosystem and continuously improving your craft.
Strong attention to detail.
Excellent communication skills in English, with the ability to collaborate effectively with various teams.
Prior experience with Google Firebase, MapKit, and/or StoreKit.
About Flightradar24
Flightradar24 platform is powered by the world's largest ADS-B network, with over 50,000 connected receivers worldwide. This network feeds real-time data into our systems, where we process billions of database entries each month and manage several years' worth of historical flight data. Even government agencies and investigators rely on our proprietary data for accident analysis and aviation insights.
Benefits of working at Flightradar24 include:
The opportunity to impact a product with millions of end users worldwide.
A role where your work contributes directly to the aviation industry (B2C and B2B) and broader global use cases.
An environment where you can influence technical direction, contribute to modernization initiatives, and grow as an engineer.
Work in a modern office in the heart of beautiful downtown Stockholm, Sweden
Join a diverse and international team with colleagues from 30+ nationalities and 6 continents.
Flexible, social, and collaborative work environment with free beverages, fruit, and snacks. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Flightradar24 AB
(org.nr 556895-1213)
Kungsgatan 12-14 (visa karta
)
111 38 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9548907