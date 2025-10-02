iOS Developer Lead
2025-10-02
Activate is a new initiative designed to make healthy living easier - and more enjoyable in the moment. At the heart of the experience is our iOS app: a vibrant, highly visual service that turns small everyday choices into immediate feedback, encouragement, and a sense of progress.
We are now looking for an iOS developer who wants to take the lead and build Activate's experience together with a small, driven team. You will thrive with us if you like to create new things, test ideas quickly and suggest features that no one has asked for (yet) - but that users will love. You will be solely responsible for iOS in day-to-day operations, with support from product design and backend when you need it.
Location: Stockholm - hybrid (at least 3 days/week in the office)
Here's what you'll do:
Lead Developer for Activate's iOS app - drive the project from vision to finished product.
Build modern and intuitive interfaces with haptic engine, Lottie and Core Animation
A/B test and measure effects and implement findings.
Set architecture, quality level, CI/CD and release flow.
Collaborate closely with product and design on roadmap, problem-solving and priorities.
What you already know:
You are experienced and comfortable working with SwiftUI
Build reactive flows with Combine/Swift Concurrency.
Experience in developing and integrating with REST APIs
Animate (Core Animation/Lottie) and optimise performance.
Write testable code (XCTest, preferably snapshot/UITest) and use Fastlane/similar for deliveries.
Desirable (nice if you can/are curious about): HealthKit/Core Motion, Push/Remote Config (e.g. Firebase), in-app purchases/subscriptions (StoreKit), deep links, accessibility, analytics (Amplitude/GA/Mixpanel/Firebase).
And you as a person?
Self-starter, responsible and proactive - you don't wait for a perfect backlog.
Creator at heart: you find solutions, prototype quickly and iterate.
Structured enough to maintain production pace and quality. Doesn't dwell too long.
Communicates smoothly in Swedish (or Norwegian/Danish) and English.
Thrives in small teams where everyone helps each other and celebrates small victories.
Why Activate?
Build something that actually helps people now, not "later".
Small, agile environment with great ownership and few dependencies.
A product with a clear personality: playful, visual and warm - where "fun to use" is a requirement, not a bonus.
A modern tech stack that you get to help shape - together with colleagues who truly care.
Practical
Scope: Full-time.
Start: As soon as possible.
Location: Stockholm (hybrid, at least 3 days/week in the office).
Does this sound like you? Great - we'd love to hear from you! Apply directly via Teamtailor by uploading your CV (in English or Swedish) and preferably a portfolio/GitHub/TestFlight example to us. Tell us briefly about something you've built that made the experience more fun - and why. We look forward to hearing from you! Ersättning
