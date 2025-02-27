iOS Developer
2025-02-27
At Viaplay Group, we entertain millions of people every day through our streaming services, radio networks, and TV channels. We believe in the power of content not just as a way of telling stories and touching lives, but also expanding worlds.
We're looking for the best people to join us on our journey. Right now, we're searching for an iOS Developer in our Stockholm office -are you ready to hit play on an exciting career change?
The Role
In this role, you'll be working in a newly formed team whose mission is to create visually dynamic and engaging experiences for our customers. As well as being a member of the cross functional product team, you will also be part of the iOS guild and collaborate with other developers to improve the iOS and tvOS platforms.
A high-level description of what you will be doing:
Develop new features or improve the experience of our customers using iOS or tvOS and help them discover new content in the cross-functional product team
Collaborate with the iOS developers to holistically improve the platform in the guild
What we're looking for
We understand you may feel confident ticking certain boxes more than others and that's why we always keep an open mind in our recruitment process. But, in order to thrive in this role, we do believe you'll have at least some experience in the following:
Proven experience in iOS development
Proficient in Swift
Experience developing user interfaces in UIKit and SwiftUI
Solid understanding of iOS architecture, frameworks, and best practices
Experience with API integrations, networking, and data storage
Dedication to unit testing, code review and other quality-oriented practices
Ability to thrive in a collaborative and fast-paced team environment
It's a bonus if you have:
Experience in Objective-C and tvOS
Used or tried out modern Apple Frameworks, e.g. Swift Concurrency or Combine
Strong understanding of CI (GitHub Actions) and Fastlane
What we offer you We've got you covered! 30 days of paid vacation every year, an attractive pension and insurance scheme, and generous parental leave pay lift.
Your wellbeing matters. We provide you with various wellbeing initiatives including wellness allowance.
A safe space to grow and up-skill. Our learning culture puts you in the driver's seat of your own development.
An innovative environment with Hack Days once a year. This week-long initiative allows you to think outside the box and deliver creative, technical solutions that (more often than not) go on to be implemented, either in our product or our ways of working.
Entertainment is what we love, and entertainment is what we do. So, unlimited access to Viaplay seems only fair for you to get to know the product -including serier & viewing events, new release movie rentals, linear channels and more.
If this feels like your kind of challenge, make sure you apply by attaching your CV here -you may also want to add your LinkedIn profile. Please don't send us your application via email because we won't be able to accept it. We do, however, welcome any questions you may have about this particular position. Want to learn more about who we are and what we do? Check out our careers page or follow us on Instagram! We're only ever a few clicks away.
