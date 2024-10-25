iOS Developer
RaySearch develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. About 1000 clinics in more than 40 countries use RaySearch software to improve treatments and quality of life for patients. RaySearch was founded in 2000 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The headquarters is located in Stockholm, with subsidiaries in the US, Europe, Asia and Australia & New Zealand. Today we are more than 380 employees with a common vision of improving cancer care with innovative software. Our great staff is crucial for our success and we offer a fantastic working environment in modern offices, flexibility and good opportunities for development. We believe in equal opportunities, value diversity and work actively to prevent discrimination.
RaySearch has several cancer care products, and we are now looking to hire our first iOS Developer for our Oncology Information System, RayCare.
About RayCare
RayCare is a client-server application that runs on premises at many clinics all over the world. RayCare takes care of and helps clinical staff to coordinate their work at the clinic. For example, workflow management, patient chart details and treatment management. RayCare is an innovative Oncology Information System (OIS) designed to support the complex challenges of modern oncology clinics. It is developed to streamline workflows in cancer clinics to facilitate efficient care faster to more patients. RayCare is used by all staff at the clinic, e.g., physicians, physicists, treatment planners etc. and is used in all steps of patient care, from registration to radiation treatment at the treatment machine and for treatment follow-up.
Responsibilities
As our first iOS Developer, you will pioneer the development of our iOS application for RayCare, enabling you to make a significant impact from the very beginning. In this role, you will be essential in shaping and delivering the application!
You will be tasked with integrating the native iOS application with the .NET backend. Additionally, you will contribute to technical decisions across platforms, requiring familiarity with front-end technologies and frameworks, like WPF and Angular. Collaboration with other developers, architects, and product managers will be key to ensuring that our application meets the rigorous standards necessary for improving cancer care.
Your profile
As a self-motivated individual, you possess a strong ability to take ownership of your work, demonstrating significant drive and initiative. With meticulous attention to detail, a commitment to quality, and a dedication to excellence in all tasks, effective communication skills enable you to present and advocate for your ideas confidently. You possess strong analytical skills and have a solid understanding of technical risks, with proven experience managing projects from start to finish. You take pride in consistently delivering high-quality results.
Requirements:
• M.Sc. in Engineering Physics, Computer Science or equivalent academic degree
• Minimum seven years of iOS development experience
• Strong proficiency in Swift
• Previous experience with iOS clients communicating with a .NET backend
• Experience with the Apple developer provisioning and approval process
• Front-end development with frameworks such as WPF and/or Web technologies such as TypeScript, Angular, etc.
Meriting:
• Being able to read and understand C# .NET
• Experience from the MedTech-industry or other regulated industries
• Experience from functioning as Tech lead in iOS development
• Knowledge and experience in developing Web and/or desktop applications
Our office
RaySearch Laboratories office is located in Hagastaden, Stockholm's Life Science Hub, with a modern and creative work environment. We offer a private gym, yoga, and social activities such as table tennis, foosball, and regular after-work events. Our bistro serves a fantastic lunch buffet, and every day we provide morning fika, as well as afternoon snacks. Our rooftop terrace offers a stunning view of Stockholm.
Application
