Inventory planner
2025-01-23
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
Inventory planner - DRI plant
The Inventory Planner is responsible for effective inventory management, converting work requests into work orders, scheduling and managing resources, and ensuring accurate maintenance and equipment history records. This role plays a critical part in maintaining operational efficiency and ensuring the seamless availability of resources required for maintenance and production activities.
Responsibilities:
Create work orders from all existing requests, book necessary maintenance spares, and schedule work orders based on resource availability.
Ensure proper allocation of cost centres, analysis codes, and detailed documentation of maintenance activities for historical records.
Generate purchase requisitions for materials as per work orders, shutdown plans, and minimum-maximum inventory levels.
Facilitate the creation of new item codes and updates to the item database in accordance with quality standards and specifications.
Prepare evaluation sheets to support bid assessments and procurement, processes, Monitor, arrange, and control inventory to support maintenance activities efficiently.
Qualifications:
Preferably a bachelor's degree or diploma in Industrial Engineering,
Supply Chain Management, or related field.
Extensive experience in inventory management, maintenance planning, or related roles in the steel or manufacturing industry.
Competences and skills
Proficiency in inventory management software (e.g., SAP, eAM).
Strong analytical and organizational skills.
Ability to interpret technical drawings and update parts databases.
Solid understanding of maintenance processes and spare part requirements.
Knowledge of budgeting and cost control principles.
Very good oral and written communication skills in English.
Location: Boden
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team.
About us:
Stegra, formerly know as H2 Green Steel, is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-22
