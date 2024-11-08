Inventory Planner
2024-11-08
We are looking for an Inventory Planner for a global company in Västerås. Start ASAP, 5 months limited contract to begin with.
The company is a global technology leader, with products and solutions that make power supplies smart, connected and protected. Its intelligent products and solutions make power more competitive by improving the energy efficiency, productivity and reliability of almost any operation.
Your responsibilities
• Be accountable for ensuring high delivery performance by planning and prioritize our purchases.
• Drive and monitor deliveries from suppliers to ensure material availability and identify, manage and prevent short- and long-term shortages.
• Actively working with supplier performance in terms of supplier on-time delivery, Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ), quality, lead time, and flexibility.
• Lead and strive for an optimized inventory levels while keeping the service level high.
• Responsible for calculating and maintaining the replenishment parameters to ensure material availability.
• Address and act on issues when the arise aiming to minimize disruptions.
• Participation in various improvement projects.
• Collaborate and maintain a good relationship with suppliers.
Your background
• Degree in Engineering, Economics, logistics or equivalent work experience.
• Experience from work with material planning is meritorious.
• Good knowledge in the MS Office package, especially Excel.
• SAP experience is meritorious.
• Fluent written and spoken Swedish and English.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Västerås. Start is ASAP, 5 months limited contract to begin with.
Please submit your CV and cover letter as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-08
