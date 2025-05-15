Inventory Planner
2025-05-15
Inventory Planner( Maternity cover)
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
Alfa Laval is currently seeking an Inventory Planner to join our team. At Alfa Laval, we are committed to overcoming challenges and driving success for our customers, employees, and the environment. We believe in the power of curiosity to ignite innovation and progress
About the job
You will be a crucial part of our Global Spare Parts Planning Team under Alfa Laval's Parts Distribution and Logistics (PDL) division. We are seeking an experienced Inventory Planner to help optimize our global distribution network and ensure high service levels for our customers.
At Alfa Laval, we are dedicated to enhancing the performance of our customers' processes, striving for sustainable outcomes.
We offer an engaging and challenging position within an international, open, and collaborative environment. At Alfa Laval, we support each other's development and work together to create value for our customers. Your contributions will have a genuine impact on a sustainable future and will play a crucial role in Alfa Laval's ongoing success.
Some key responsibilities will be to:
* Collaborating with Business Units and Distribution Centers to facilitate end-to-end supply planning, optimizing stock levels while maintaining high service levels for customers.
* Run item classification and Inventory optimization processes.
* Proactively assessing and analyzing supply chain constraints, inventory levels and sustainability impacts to support informed business decisions.
* Drive continuous improvement activities to optimize inventory across the global network of Distribution centers.
* Providing support and analysis to internal stakeholders regarding supply chain planning, master data, and supply chain setup.
* Participating in process improvement initiatives, supply chain projects, and system implementations.
* You will be part of the team in either Tumba or Lund office and reports to the PDL Supply Chain Manager, with the flexibility to occasionally work from home. In addition, expect about 20-30 travel days per year.
About you
To succeed in this role, you quickly and aptly assess the potential consequences of different actions related to any situation or task, and you can draw valid conclusions from large amounts of complex information. As a strong team player, you facilitate collaboration between others to achieve common goals.
You have a Bachelors or Master of Science degree in logistics, supply chain management, or a related field, with minimum three years of previous experience and expertise in the following areas:
* Supply chain, logistics, and/or inventory planning, preferably within the spare parts business.
* Experience in managing/participating in the Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP) process is advantageous.
* Project management skills or knowledge of Lean Six Sigma principles.
* Familiarity with platforms such as Blue Yonder Luminate, Movex, and/or Microsoft Dynamics(D365) is an advantage.
* Experience in using Power BI or similar Business Intelligence platforms.
This position requires fluency in Swedish and English and you will be based in our Flemingsberg office in Stockholm
What you know
We believe that you have previous experience and expertise in the areas such as supply chain, logistics, and/or inventory planning, preferably within the spare parts business. You have experience in managing/participating in the Sales and Operations Planning (S&OP) process is advantageous. Your proficiency in statistical analysis, forecasting models, and predictive analytics tools are exceptional, as well as your project management skills and knowledge of Lean Six Sigma principles. As an advantage, we value your familiarity with platforms such as Blue Yonder Luminate, Movex M3, and/or Microsoft Dynamics(D365), Power BI. You should possess a university degree in logistics, supply chain management, or a related field and be fluent in English.
Who you are
Just like us, you value customer-focused work and excel at networking and building relationships within the organization. You have a strong analytical skill and the ability to simplify complex concepts. You have a successful and open-minded way of leading and influencing style. Teamwork is your thing, but so it is to be independent and self-driven.
What We Offer
We provide an engaging and challenging position in an international, open, and collaborative environment. Here, we support each other's development and work together to create value for our customers. Your work will have a genuine impact on a sustainable future and contribute to Alfa Laval's ongoing success. Ersättning
