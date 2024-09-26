Inventory Manager
The South Indian AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2024-09-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos The South Indian AB i Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description: Inventory Manager for Restaurant
We are seeking a highly organized and proactive Inventory Manager to join our restaurant team. The Inventory Manager will play a crucial role in maintaining optimal stock levels, reducing waste, and ensuring smooth operations. This role demands someone who is detail-oriented, excellent at forecasting needs, and skilled in managing supplier relationships. If you have a passion for the restaurant industry and expertise in inventory management, we would love to hear from you!
Key Responsibilities:
1. Inventory Management
Oversee the daily inventory operations, including ordering, receiving, storing, and tracking of food, beverages, and other restaurant supplies.
Accurately monitor stock levels and conduct regular physical inventory counts to ensure consistency with recorded data.
Implement and maintain an organized inventory system to streamline stock management and reduce waste.
Develop and enforce stock rotation policies (First-In, First-Out - FIFO) to maintain the freshness of ingredients and prevent spoilage.
Use inventory management software to maintain up-to-date records of all stock movements and current levels.
2. Ordering and Supplier Coordination
Analyze inventory levels and place orders with suppliers based on sales trends, forecasted demand, and par stock levels.
Collaborate with the kitchen and bar teams to understand upcoming menu changes and promotional events that might impact inventory needs.
Maintain strong relationships with vendors and suppliers, negotiating contracts and pricing to optimize costs without compromising on quality.
Verify deliveries against purchase orders to ensure accuracy and address any discrepancies with suppliers promptly.
3. Cost Control and Budget Management
Monitor inventory costs and work closely with management to ensure adherence to budgetary constraints.
Identify and implement cost-saving measures, such as bulk purchasing, reducing waste, and optimizing stock levels.
Prepare regular reports on inventory levels, usage rates, cost variances, and any discrepancies for review by the restaurant's management team.
4. Waste Management
Track and analyze waste data to identify trends and opportunities for reducing food and beverage waste.
Collaborate with the kitchen team to adjust ordering quantities and storage practices based on consumption patterns and waste reports.
Ensure proper disposal of expired or spoiled items, maintaining compliance with health and safety regulations.
5. Compliance and Health & Safety
Ensure all inventory management processes comply with food safety, health, and regulatory standards.
Conduct regular inspections of storage areas to maintain cleanliness, orderliness, and appropriate storage conditions for various food items.
Train staff on proper stock handling, rotation, and storage procedures to minimize spoilage and waste.
6. Team Collaboration and Training
Work closely with kitchen, bar, and front-of-house staff to ensure inventory aligns with operational needs and sales demands.
Provide training and guidance to team members on inventory-related procedures and best practices.
Communicate effectively with management about inventory concerns, stock shortages, and opportunities for process improvement.
Qualifications:
Proven experience as an Inventory Manager, preferably in a restaurant, hospitality, or food and beverage environment.
Strong understanding of inventory management, purchasing, and cost-control practices.
Proficiency in inventory management software and basic accounting principles.
Excellent organizational and multitasking skills, with keen attention to detail.
Strong analytical skills for tracking stock levels, forecasting, and waste reduction.
Effective communication and negotiation skills to build and maintain supplier relationships.
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and handle last-minute changes or unexpected demands.
Knowledge of food safety regulations and compliance requirements.
Degree or diploma in hospitality management, supply chain management, business, or a related field is a plus.
Benefits:
Competitive salary and benefits package.
Opportunity to work in a dynamic and collaborative restaurant environment.
Professional growth and development within the hospitality industry.
If you have a passion for the restaurant industry and a knack for keeping things organized and efficient, we encourage you to apply and become a key part of our team!
To Apply: Please submit your resume and a brief cover letter highlighting your experience in inventory management and your passion for the restaurant industry
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: southindian.stockholm@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare The South Indian AB
(org.nr 559162-8507), https://thesouthindian.com/
Radmansgatan 52 (visa karta
)
113 57 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
The South Indian Kontakt
Ravndran Antonysamy ravi.antone@gmail.com 0733115830 Jobbnummer
8923480