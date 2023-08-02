Inventory Manager
SmartSupplies Inventory Manager Consultant | Gothenburg | Full Time | Hays Life Science
Are you ready to take your career to new heights as a consultant with Hays? We have an exclusive opportunity for an experienced SmartSupplies Inventory Manager Consultant to work on an assignment with our prestigious client, AstraZeneca, at their Gothenburg location.
About AstraZeneca: AstraZeneca is a global, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical business focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines. They foster a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration.
The Role: This is a consultant position through Hays at AstraZeneca. As a SmartSupplies Inventory Manager, you will lead and support initiatives within the Clinical Manufacturing & Supply (CM&S) team, ensuring high quality and adherence to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards.
Key Responsibilities
• Leading business activities related to external inventory management
• Performing study set up activities in the Smart Supplies system
• Managing updates to item masters, shelf life, and quantities in AZ SmartSupplies
• Developing and providing training in inventory management
• Collaborating across functions to solve problems and improve processes
Essential Requirements
• College/university degree in Science/Engineering
• Track record with managing data changes in GxP systems
• Familiarity with Clinical or Commercial supply chain processes
