Internship opportunity - Purchasing
Bosch Rexroth AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Örnsköldsvik Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Örnsköldsvik
2024-07-01
, Nordmaling
, Kramfors
, Bjurholm
, Sollefteå
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Bosch Rexroth AB i Örnsköldsvik
, Luleå
, Borlänge
, Stockholm
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Are you a motivated, analytical, and structured student eager to gain hands-on experience in a global company?
Hägglunds, a part of Bosch Rexroth, is offering a full-time internship in our purchasing department located in Mellansel, outside of Örnsköldsvik, Sweden. We specialize in producing high-end large hydraulic drive solutions for various industrial applications and have grown into a global supplier of drive systems.
Job Description
We offer you a full-time internship for 5-6 months, with fair remuneration, in the beautiful High Coast area. This is an inspiring and challenging opportunity to work in an international company where you will work side by side with proven specialists and experience being part of a global team.
A few of your key responsibilities:
Support the purchasing process, including handling requests for quotations and managing purchase conditions
Assist with cost management and maintenance of purchase orders
Contribute to claim management by administering claims and requesting credit notes
Develop team settings in software tools for cross-functional collaboration
Qualifications
Who are we looking for?
You are an analytic, structured, and motivated student with an affinity for digitalization and efficiency in a production environment
You are willing to become a team member who can work independently, develop new ideas and strives to improve processes on an everyday basis
Excellent communication skills in English are a requirement, Swedish and German is an advantage.
You are either in the end of your bachelor, currently in your master studies or just completed your studies focusing on related areas.
Additional Information
Want to know more about the positions?
If you have questions regarding the internship, please contact: Per-Anders Hansson, Purchasing Manager, Per-Anders.Hansson@boschrexroth.se
Want to apply for the position?
Welcome with your application as soon as possible, but no later then 2024-08-31. Selection is ongoing and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
Want to know more about living and working in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden?
If you are coming from abroad or other parts of Sweden you can read more about Örnsköldsvik here! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bosch Rexroth AB
(org.nr 556309-8481)
Västerselsvägen 12 (visa karta
)
895 80 MELLANSEL Jobbnummer
8777739