Internship in Software Engineering
2024-11-29
Company Description
Welcome to a world where your ideas lead to something big. Welcome to Bosch!
Bosch Home Comfort Group in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 800 employees and form a part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 420,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation, and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
Job Description
Your contribution to something big
As an Intern in the Software Engineering Department, you will help our Team drive IT development projects.
You will be responsible for organizing and participating in project workshops and events
Preparing and delivering presentations during meetings will be a key part of your responsibilities
You will also prepare content and participate in discussions with senior management, contributing to strategic decision-making
From a technical perspective, your work will focus heavily on model-based development using the MATLAB/Simulink environment
Duration of the internship: 6 months, preferably starting in March 2025
Location: on-site in our plant in Tranås, Sweden
Qualifications
What distinguishes you
Currently studying Control and System Engineering, Computer Science, or similar (Bachelor or Master of Science)
Ability to manage and set priorities in a changing environment
Good analytical skills
Ability to work independently and approach people easily
Structured and result-oriented way of working with an 'outside of the box' thinking
Working knowledge in Microsoft Office tools (esp. Excel and PowerPoint)
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English
Ideally knowledge in Matlab/Simulink
Additional Information
What we offer you
Monetary compensation is included to support you during your internship
We can offer free accommodation in Tranås
