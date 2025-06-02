Internship in Electrical Engineering
Company Description
Welcome to a world, where your ideas lead to something big. Welcome to Bosch!
Bosch Thermoteknik AB in Tranås develops, manufactures, and sells heat pumps for the European market. We are approximately 650 employees and form part of the large Bosch Group, which consists of approximately 417,000 employees worldwide.
We work with sustainable simplification of everyday life where the focus is on the environment, innovation, and development. In Tranås there is a production unit and a competence and development center. The heat pumps we manufacture draw energy from different sources - the mountain, the water, or the air. We work to constantly be at the forefront and contribute to sustainable energy and a better environment with the goal of creating a simplified everyday life for our customers. In short, we create technology that is "Invented for life".
Job Description
Your contribution to something big
The internship will mainly focus on cable harness design, sample build and prototyping, electrical testing, and certification (internal requirements, LVD and EMC).
You will primarily support colleagues in the team, both with practical and theoretical tasks and might also be given the opportunity to drive some topics independently.
Examples of tasks:
Install heat pumps in a lab environment, perform tests and write reports
Analyze internal/external requirements and break down electrical requirements according to safety, legal, functional, and cost
Build harness samples and install various electrical components in heat pumps
Support with analysis and troubleshooting of different electrical problems in the lab
Create and/or update cable harnesses in Siemens NX
Support with EMC testing in a 5m SAC EMC chamber or perform various EMC tests outside the chamber
Travel to test institutes to support colleagues with external testing
Support with and gather input for time plans
Support in purchasing processes
Support manager with administrative tasks
Prepare presentations in PowerPoint
Duration of the internship: 6 months preferably starting in September 2025
Location: on-site in our plant in Tranås, Sweden
Qualifications
What distinguishes you
Currently studying in a field related to electrical engineering, physics or similar
Alternatively mechanical engineering with some knowledge in the electrical field e.g. with test equipment, multimeters, oscilloscopes, spectrum analyzers etc.
Good written and verbal communication skills in English
Additional Information
What we offer you
Monetary compensation is included to support you during your internship
We can offer free accommodation in Tranås
To support your well-being, we provide a wellness contribution for use on fitness, sports, or wellness services
We cover your travel costs from your residence to Tranås, making relocation easier for you
You gain valuable experience working within an international company with global connections
Additional Information
At Bosch, we care for you, our business, and our environment. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid. We grow together into countless roles, positions, and opportunities and we are interested in developing the "whole" you, not just the "7 to 16" you, because life is all about balance.
At Bosch we understand that everyone has their own focus in life, whether it is about new professional challenges, training, and development, or more time for family, friends, and hobbies, whatever your goals are we are flexible. Let 's strike a balance. At Bosch, we believe everyone is different and that is what we love. Get inspired by a cooperative, open, respectful, and trustworthy workplace where you can be yourself and be enriched by the perspectives of our community around the globe.
