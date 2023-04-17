Internship - Content Coordinator
Stena Line Scandinavia AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2023-04-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stena Line Scandinavia AB i Göteborg
, Varberg
, Halmstad
, Strömstad
, Olofström
eller i hela Sverige
For the autumn 2023, we offer you an internship within our People Experience team; We are a trusted link between our business and our people. That means that we contribute to a safe, attractive and inclusive workplace by developing our people.
This internship is for you who wants to both work with your own projects, but also together with the team. We want to learn from you as much as you want to learn from us.
It's a flexible role and can be catered into the expertise or areas of interest that you have. But we have some ideas for you!
What a day can look like:
• Work closely with the team to create content (mostly written) for internal communications channels, such as newsletters, intranet and Power Point presentations.
• Write and edit copy for internal communications materials, ensuring that all content is clear, concise, engaging and aligned with our tone of voice and employer brand
• Present a strategy on how we can work with our internal communities at our intranet
• Raise awareness of our Learning & Development strategy externally
What you will experience
Our team consist of seven colleagues and we work with areas such as Talent Acquisition and Employer Branding, Leadership development, Diversity & Inclusion and Learning & Development. Being part of this team means a lot of laughter, high team work spirit and engagement as well as Monday workouts and Friday fikas.
We believe a hybrid solution between the office and working remote will create the best environment for us to be creative, productive and find a work-life balance creating magic today and tomorrow.
Who you are
Regardless of your role, welcoming, caring and reliable guides you in your everyday work and the challenges you face. We believe you are welcoming, in this role, you need to have a positive mindset and a can do attitude, and in combination with being warm and friendly we believe you will succeed. You are caring; you are a true team player who collaborates well with colleagues and other stakeholders. We also believe you are reliable; you create results and take responsibility for your tasks.
Qualifications:
• Currently pursuing an education (vocational, Bachelor's, or Master's) in communications, content creation or similar
• Have full professional proficiency in English and Swedish
• To be considered for the student internship, you need to have an internship or LIA course through your school/institution
As a part of your application, we would like you to share your professional portfolio with us. We are so curious of your previous work!
Interested?
This is an internship based in Gothenburg within our People Experience team. To apply, please register your profile and send in your CV in English as soon as possible but no later than 7th of May 2023. Please note that due to GDPR we do not accept applications via e-mail or postal service.
If you have any questions regarding the internship you are welcome to contact Ulrica Hammarqvist, Leadership and Development Lead at ulrica.hammarqvist@stenaline.com
or about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Anna Svedberg, Talent & Employer Brand Lead, anna.svedberg@stenaline.com
Please note that we kindly decline any offers from recruitment or staffing agencies regarding this recruitment.
About Stena Line
As a leader in sustainable shipping, Stena Line has Europe's most comprehensive route network focusing on transportation of both passengers and freight. We have over 5,100 employees in our Stena Line family across Scandinavia, around the UK and the Baltics, making a contribution to our company.
Stena Line exists to be a trusted link between people, places and societies. We play a vital role in keeping everything connected. We make sure people and goods arrive where they need to be, enabling business to thrive and societies to grow. We connect family and friends, and make it possible to explore new destinations or revisit favorite places.
We are committed to maintaining and developing a sustainable working environment, free from harassment, that gives equal opportunities to everyone. We embrace equality, diversity and inclusion - and welcome all applicants. Ersättning
Praktikplats Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stena Line Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 556231-7825), http://stenaline.se Arbetsplats
Stena Line Jobbnummer
7663694