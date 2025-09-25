Internal Sales Advisor, Innesäljare,Ordermottagare
Your role and responsibilities
As an Internal Sales Advisor, you are the contact point for customers and prospects from the Nordics region. Together with your colleagues, you ensure a further expansion of the customer portfolio in this region.
You have both in- and outbound contacts with customers and prospects
You identify prospects (leads and own research) and you contact them
You offer commercial support to the representatives and help building existing customer relationships
You actively use promotions, actions and help think about the elaboration of regional actions
You process replies from different departments within TVH and communicate these to the customer/prospect
You collect market info and pass this on to determine the positioning of the own products
You take care of the onboarding of new clients and follow up to ensure a successful collaboration.
You contact former customers and you reactivate them
You keep the CRM up to date at all times.
How to succeed / Your profile
Relevant experience in a (technical-)commercial function
You have a very good knowledge of Swedish language. You have a good knowledge of English (oral and written)
Technical knowledge of parts/machines is preferred.
You are a strong relational sales agent focused on achieving results
You are a team player and can work independently
You are strong in outbound calling
You are strong in follow-up and administration
What's in it for you
A competitive salary.
Flexible working hours and a healthy work-life balance.
Lots of support and an encouraging team of co-workers.
An infectious 'We Are One' can-do mentality.
A people-centric culture where your fitness and mental well-being matter.
People are at our heart
TVH is a global business with a family atmosphere, where people are at the center. We value clarity, mutual respect, kindness and open communication. Our people are down-to-earth, easy to work and engage with. We welcome differences and celebrate new ideas.
About TVH
TVH is a parts specialist for quality parts and accessories for material handling, industrial vehicles, and construction and agricultural equipment. Working at TVH is opting for a company that excels as an international market leader and is well-known for its unstoppable craving for innovation. Så ansöker du
