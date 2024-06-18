Internal Quality Auditors For Hvdc
HVDC is looking for Internal Quality Auditors to work together with us in an international environment with plenty of opportunities. In this role you will be part of the quality team that are dedicated to implement a culture and practice of excellence throughout the entire value chain of the organization, to increase customer satisfaction and improve profitability in a sustainable way.
As our Internal Auditor, you will be responsible for planning, executing, and reporting of internal audits. With a focus on ISO 9001:2015, you will identify risks and controls, provide recommendations for improvement, and communicate findings to management and stakeholders. In addition, you will stay up to date with industry best practices and changes in regulations, ensuring that our company is always operating at the highest level of efficiency and compliance.
In this role you will collaborate with different stakeholders across the organization to improve the customer satisfaction and quality culture.
You are welcomed into a global team of ten people where you have a great opportunity to develop your own role in the company. If you are ready to make a difference at a leading company, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity today.
Your responsibilities
Planning, executing, and reporting of internal audits, with focus on ISO9001
Apply quality methods, processes, and tools to support handling of quality issues
Identify risks and give recommendations for improvements
Communicate audit findings and recommendations to management and stakeholders
Support the organization in Process Management and Process Governance
Analyze performance data and drive actions
Support handling of non-conformities
Potential travel to different HVDC sites for internal audits of processes and products.
Your background
We highly value your personality and see that you have a positive, structured, flexible, driven, and problem-solving mindset.
You also have solid communication and influencing skills to address and build trust with people on different organizational levels
You have a university degree, preferably within a related field
You are a team player who facilitates and build on the ideas of others, share information and expertise, and work towards common goals
As you will be part of an international environment English is a must, both written and spoken. Swedish skills are beneficial but not mandatory
We see it as big advantage if you are a certified internal auditor with experience in conducting audits
Good knowledge of ISO9001 is mandatory while knowledge of ISO45001 and/or ISO14001 is beneficial
Additional Information
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply by July 1!
The position can be filled before the last application date, so if you are interested, don't wait until the last day to send in your application.
For specific questions about the position, please contact Recruiting Manager, Pedro Paiva, pedro.paiva@hitachienergy.com
