Internal IT Support Technician
Dustin AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2025-01-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Dustin AB i Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
, Nacka
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a tech-savvy problem solver who thrives in a dynamic environment? Join our team at Dustin to provide IT support, enhance IT awareness, and deliver training-all while growing your skills.
This is what makes the position as Internal IT SupportTechnician unique
Drive both technical excellence and personal growth by taking ownership of solutions, ensuring seamless functionality, and supporting team success.
Become a trusted advisor by leveraging your expertise to guide teams, optimize processes, and deliver reliable technical solutions.
Accelerate your career in a dynamic environment that values continuous learning, collaboration, and impactful contributions.The hiring manager for this role is Jonas Holm, Manager- End User Services. As a leader, he believes in building trust, fostering strong connections, and creating an open, supportive environment where people can thrive and grow.Read more about Dustin here
Your role & influence as Internal IT SupportTechnician
Responsibility:You will be given responsibility for onsite support at our Nacka office, providing daily support via tickets, phone, and walk-ins, maintaining local equipment, managing on- and offboarding processes, and supporting internal training and asset management.
Collaboration:Together with your team, you take care of keeping everyone within Dustin productive by ensuring they have the tools and support needed to perform their jobs in the best possible way. You'll work closely not only with your immediate team members but also with other departments to provide seamless and efficient support.
Core activities:
Provide hands-on IT support to ensure smooth daily operations and issue resolution.
Promote onsite IT awareness by guiding employees on best practices and system usage.
Conduct technical training sessions to enhance team and individual capabilities.
Conduct access control audits, general location security, and negotiate local mobile phone agreements.
Benefits of joining Dustin
We believe there's more to Dustin than just the benefits listed here. You'll fully understand this once you're with us.
You can find more on our benefits below in the vacancy.
This is what we imagine you bring
We envision you as a curious and driven individual with a strong foundation in IT support, certified or knowledgeable in AC900, ITIL, and M365, experienced in managing endpoints, Office applications, and Jira, with strong technical skills, thorough work habits, and a collaborative, social mindset.
Additionally, it's important that you have:
a Drivers License:
a Bachelor's degree.
experience with troubleshooting and supporting M365 in a dynamic environment.
full proficiency in English. Knowledge of Swedish is meritorious but not mandatory.
What can you expect next?
We will treat your application anonymously. We expect the following steps in the recruitment process:
Telephone screening with Talent Acquisition Partner, Karishma
1st digital interview with the Hiring Manager, Jonas.
2nd interview with possible future colleagues from the team.
Final in-person meeting with the Hiring Manager.
Professional References.
Read more about how to become a Dustineer
For questions about the position, please contact the Talent Acquisition Partner, Karishma Sindhuvia e-mail: karishma.sindhu@dustin.com
.
Please note that we dont provide any relocation support for the role. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dustin AB
(org.nr 556237-8785) Kontakt
Karishma Sindhu karishma.sindhu@dustin.com Jobbnummer
9137065