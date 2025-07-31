Internal Communications Specialist
Are you a confident communicator with a passion for crafting clear and engaging messages? At our Rock Processing business area, we're looking for an Internal Communications Specialist who thrives in a fast-paced, global environment and knows how to turn complex information into meaningful communication.
About your job
In this position, you plan, create, and deliver internal communication - supporting everything from strategic initiatives, like M&A, restructuring and crisis communication, to everyday updates such as organizational changes. You work hands-on with content creation, manage communication channels, including the intranet, and ensure our messages are clear, relevant, and aligned with our tone of voice. You also guide and support communication across divisions and sales areas, helping others communicate effectively in a global context.
You'll join a small, collaborative communications team, reporting directly to the VP and Head of Marketing & Communications, and work closely with colleagues across the globe. The location for this position is Malmö, Sandviken, or Stockholm, and we offer a hybrid work solution.
Your profile
You bring solid experience in internal communications, ideally within a global organization, and have excellent writing and editing skills. You know how to tailor messages for different audiences and channels, and you're confident working with senior stakeholders. You're also comfortable navigating digital platforms and have a strong understanding of business and organizational structures. Acting in a global environment calls for fluency in English, verbally and in writing.
You're proactive, organized, and confident - thriving in a dynamic environment where priorities can shift quickly. With a collaborative and service-oriented mindset, you're flexible, confident and comfortable challenging ideas to ensure communication is effective. You take the initiative, work independently, and bring a positive, can-do attitude to everything you do.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Conny Rask, hiring manager, conny.rask@sandvik.com
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Mårten Lindberg, Unionen, +46 (0)76 111 03 36
Jonny Hansson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 126 45 81
Michael Wicktor-Ohlsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 251 44 57
Recruitment Specialist: Ulrika Gruffman
At Sandvik, we value a healthy work-life balance and will be away on summer vacation. Therefore, it can be difficult to reach us, and the recruitment process might take longer than usual.
How to apply
Send your application no later than August 14, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0079689.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
