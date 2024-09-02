Internal Communications Specialist
2024-09-02
At Heart Aerospace we develop the ES-30, a regional hybrid electric airplane with a capacity of 30 passengers driven by electric motors with battery derived energy. The ES-30 will pursue type certification in 2028.
We are now looking for an Internal Communications Specialist to join our People team in Gothenburg. Do you have experience with internal communication in a business environment and want to contribute to a more sustainable future?
Your mission
As Internal Communications Specialist you will play a critical role in building our company through keeping our team well informed, strategically connected, and inspired by our mission to decarbonize and democratize air travel. In this role, you will manage our internal digital channels, including developing our global intranet experience, write content for our digital platforms, and plan and organize internal meetings and events.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Facilitate the evolution of a people first culture through engaging team communications. Plan and produce engaging and relevant content for our intranet. - Develop content and user experience on the intranet to reflect our global team, based in Sweden and the USA. - Plan and organize internal meetings and events. - Guide and advise leaders and internal stakeholders on communication planning and practices. - Collaborate with experts in the organization to ensure we communicate complex topics in an accessible and attractive way.
You will report to the Head of People and be part of the People team. Your place of work will be at our main office, based in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Minimum 5 years' experience of internal communication roles in a business environment Experience in facilitating change programs, and organizational culture development - Excellent verbal & written communication skills in English - Comfortable writing in different styles and formats, from short posts to long reads - Skilled in SharePoint and the Microsoft suite of communication tools - Solid experience in digital channel management and development from a communications perspective - Experience working in a start-up environment is a merit - Eagerness to work with others - Passion for aircraft and electrification of the aviation industryEducation - Bachelor degree in communications, Journalism or other relevant field
We recommend you submit your application in English as soon as possible as selection and interviews are held continually.
Heart Aerospace has a clear mission. We work to decarbonize and democratize air travel. We believe in electrification. Not only to bring down emissions and build a sustainable future, but to make flying accessible for the many, around the world.
Electric planes are cheaper to operate and can unlock convenient and effective regional traveling, a market that today is restricted by the difficulty of making a sustainable profit. Our mission is about taking electrification to the skies, helping our customers build their businesses, and the traveling public to access an amazing and sustainable service.
Working at Heart Aerospace is not just a career; it is a chance to directly make the world more accessible and sustainable. Come help us write a new chapter in the history of aviation together!
We seek experienced and skilled professionals to join our fast-moving team developing a new electric aircraft. We're in a very expansive phase and now is the time to join our team! Visit our career site and check out what it is like working at Heart.
Heart Aerospace is committed to equal employment opportunity and providing reasonable accommodations to qualified candidates and employees pursuant to applicable law. We value and encourage diversity and solicit applications from all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, gender, sex, age, religion, creed, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, marital status, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, medical condition, gender identity or expression, genetic information, or any other characteristic protected by law. Ersättning
