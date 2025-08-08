Internal Communications Consultant
Uppdragsbeskrivning
On behalf of our client we are now searching for an Internal Communications Consultant to join the Communications Integration team.
In this role you will ensure effective support for internal communications teams in the client 's local markets by:
Act as an expert and editor for the 27 markets, supporting internal communications teams worldwide with their internal news stories in English. The content will be published on the internal channels such as Intranet, Viva Engage and internal newsletter.
Support the writing of any internal communication, such as letters, leadership messages, email marketing and any other form of communications;
Ensure the consistent delivery of the client 's narrative internally, including their purpose, strategy and values through internal news stories.
Manage the intranet (SharePoint) and other internal channels and tools to publish news, measure and report on performance.
Required skills:
Fluent English speaker, including excellent verbal and written English communication and high editorial/writing standards.
A minimum of seven years of experience as a communicator / editor, preferably an internal communicator.
A college bachelor's degree in journalism or communications or equivalent experience.
A high level of interpersonal, networking and stakeholder management skills.
Good experience in planning and multitasking.
Ability to work in a complex and matrix environment.
Your Application
Does the role sound interesting and like a good fit? We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as we are conducting interviews on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline. We can only receive and process your application if you register your CV in our portal. Due to GDPR regulations, we cannot accept applications via email. We warmly welcome your application! The assignment is part of Quest Consulting's staffing services.
