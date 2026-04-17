Internal Communication Officer
Lunds universitet, MAX IV, Communications / Marknadsföringsjobb / Lund Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Lund
2026-04-17
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lunds universitet, MAX IV, Communications i Lund
Lunds universitet grundades 1666 och rankas återkommande som ett av världens främsta lärosäten. Här finns omkring 46 000 studenter och 8 500 medarbetare i Lund, Helsingborg och Malmö. Vi förenas i vår strävan att förstå, förklara och förbättra vår värld och människors villkor.
Your team
The Communication team at MAX IV is responsible for all internal and external communication at MAX IV. We work strategically and operationally with a focus on brand, science communication, stakeholder engagement and outreach. We manage content and content production across our channels, as well as events and visits and media relations. The communication team currently consists of 5 permanent staff and 4 temporary student guides.
Your role
We are now looking for an internal communications officer. Your role is crucial for developing and executing strategic and operational internal communications work which aligns employees with MAX IV's goals, builds a strong culture, and helps drive productivity. We need someone who can manage multiple channels (intranet, newsletters, internal social media, etc.) to ensure communication reach employees effectively and in a consistent tone of voice.
Main work tasks:
You will be responsible for planning and executing the internal communications work, in dialogue with colleagues and in line with overarching communication goals and strategy
You will be the main editor of our intranet, as well as other internal communication channels (newsletters, internal social media)
You will support and advise management level on issues regarding internal communication.
To be successful in this role you need to have the following qualifications
A degree in communication or other equivalent area deemed appropriate
Demonstrated experience in working with communication in a government/public organization with an international profile
Excellent command of English, both written and verbally
Demonstrated ability to work independently and proactively
Strong collaborative skills
Qualifications below are seen as merits
Experience in working in an academic organization
Experience in working with communication at a synchrotron facility or large scale research facility
As a person you are someone who sees internal communication as a leadership and change tool. You understand the importance of an organizations mission and goals, and you have an ability to translate strategy into clear, relevant messages for employees. You think long-term about culture, engagement and alignment.
What we offer
When you join our MAX IV team, you step into a world of front edge science. We make the invisible visible by supporting scientists from all over the world, generating scientific results for the benefit of society. We offer you a multicultural work environment with great opportunities for personal development with respect for a healthy work-life balance.
Would you like to work in a challenging and supporting environment? Then join us and take the opportunity to make a real difference!
In this recruitment, selection and interviews are conducted on a rolling basis.
Probationary period may apply.
For further information, please visit:https://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/about-lund-university/work-lund-universitywww.sweden.sehttps://www.maxiv.lu.se/about-us/careerjobs/comp_and_benefits/
MAX IV är ett nationellt forskningslaboratorium med Lunds universitet som värduniversitet. MAX IV tillhandahåller toppmodern utrustning för forskning inom områden som teknik, fysik, strukturbiologi, kemi och nanoteknik. MAX IV kommer att ta emot upp till 2 000 nationella och internationella forskare årligen, vilka genomför banbrytande experiment inom material- och biovetenskap med hjälp av det briljanta röntgenljuset.
Vi undanber oss alla kontakter från annonsförsäljare, rekryterings- och bemanningsföretag på grund av statliga upphandlingsregler. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lunds Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3211), https://www.lu.se/vacancies
P.O Box 118 (visa karta
)
221 00 LUND Arbetsplats
Lunds universitet, MAX IV, Communications Kontakt
OFR/S:Fackförbundet ST:s kansli st@st.lu.se 046-2229362 Jobbnummer
9860003