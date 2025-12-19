Internal Auditor
Are you a self-driven and passionate team player with an analytical mindset with experiences from the Financial Industry?
Then this position is the right one for you! It is a role in GIA as internal auditor for the audit work within savings and insurance area.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
Participate in, and lead internal audits in the financial Sector, mainly in the savings and insurance area in Swedbank Group.
Identify, analyse and assess governance, risk management and controls.
Write audit reports, agree findings and mitigating actions to enable Swedbank Group and subsidiaries to mitigate risk effectively.
Provide input to annual and continuous risk assessment, planning and prepare quarterly reporting.
Through audit engagements, you will assist senior management in identifying sustainable improvements towards transforming the Group and helping it to reach its strategic goals.
Get a good overview and understanding of Swedbank's overall governance, risk management and internal control, both at the Group level and in subsidiaries.
Work cross-functional between teams with different complementary competences and skills, which is how we constantly get to learn new things and develop.
Focus on digitalisation and the usage of data analytics and automation techniques.
Coordinate with other internal assurance providers and external auditors.
What is needed in this role:
Be a team player, who takes responsibility and initiatives.
Good understanding of the financial sector, specially of the savings area.
Good analytical skills, a strategic mindset with strong business acumen.
Demonstrated experience (5 years) from working in similar positions in the financial industry.
Strong communication skills in both oral and written Swedish and English, being able to communicate with top management and auditees.
Excellent report writing skills in English.
Bachelor's degree in business administration and/or Economics or another related field.
Preferable a holder of relevant certifications, such as CIA, CISA, CFSA and SwedSec.
With us, you can experience:
Personal and professional growth through self-leadership and continuous development.
Meaningful work that positively impacts our workplace, our customers, and society.
An open and collaborative culture that encourages cross-functional teamwork and provides networking opportunities.
A supportive and inclusive environment that promotes a balanced and sustainable work-life, with flexible working conditions when suitable for the role.
Benefits such as our share based reward program Eken, company pension plan, employee offer for banking products, health insurance.
"Join our team and...be a part of a department with experienced colleagues with deep knowledge of different aspects of the bank. Group Internal Audit (GIA) is a valuable tool for the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Committee in the fulfilment of strategy and goals, but also when it comes to strengthen the internal control, risk management and organisational governance.
GIA consists of 72 employees in all our home markets Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Our responsibilities cover all areas of Swedbank including audit activities in our branches in New York, Shanghai, Norway, and Finland. Our mission is to enhance and protect organisational value by providing risk-based and objective assurance, advice and insight. Our vision is to be a trusted advisor and to be the most attractive audit function in our home markets. We contribute to the Group's achievement of the Strategic Direction by evaluating and improving the effectiveness of the organisation's governance, risk management and internal control and in doing so promoting a sound and sustainable control environment and risk culture within the Group. By leveraging technology and being data driven we deliver relevant, efficient and sustainable audit work." - Emma Lindell, your future leader
We look forward to receiving your application by 08.01.2025.
Location: Sundbyberg
Recruiting manager: Emma Lindell, emma.lindell@swedbank.se
We want to inform you that the recruitment process may be delayed due to Christmas holidays.
We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
